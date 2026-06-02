‘Next time I will keep quiet’ — Makhadzi apologises after backlash over Venda identity checks

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Makhadzi has issued an apology to her supporters.

After receiving a backlash for her reaction to a viral TikTok video showing an altercation between an unidentified Zulu man questioning the citizenship of a Venda man after a car accident, Makhadzi said she made the post in light of rising immigration protests in the country.

“I would like to clarify that I am not a politician. English sometimes is a problem to me, but I am really sorry for those who were affected by my previous post,” she said.

“I was worried about most of the videos we see online, that when you are speaking Venda, mostly they doubt you are a SA citizen.

“Imagine in your country someone asks for your ID because you look a certain way and your language is not familiar with others.”

With the March and March group planning a national shutdown on June 30, the Ghanama hitmaker from Limpopo said she was concerned for South African citizens who did not know how to speak English and could be mistaken for foreign nationals.

“My stress is from those who are ignorant to be exposed to how we speak as Venda people. How are we going to deal with this whole situation on 30 June? We must go around with IDs or what? There are already videos online when they attack foreigners, there’s always a Venda or Tsonga person involved being asked to prove their identity.

“I am so sorry once again to all my people who were offended. We learn every day. Next time I will keep quiet until I find a good way to approach any situation.”