Police hunt suspect in murder of 18-year-old amid Mossel Bay unrest

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Nhlamulo Sambo, a Tsonga South African from Giyani, Limpopo, was stabbed to death on May 31 in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay.

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Western Cape police say investigations into the murder of an 18-year-old Limpopo man, Nhlamulo Sango, in Mossel Bay are progressing, with detectives searching for a known suspect.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said KwaNonqaba police were called to the New Rest informal settlement at about 3am on Sunday where the body of an 18-year-old man was found lying in front of a shack.

“The deceased person had stab wounds. He was declared dead by paramedics at 3.19am,” said Potelwa.

The victim’s mother, Nkateko Patricia Sango from Limpopo, posted an emotional video on social media appealing for assistance to transport her son’s body home for burial.

“Hi South Africa, I’m Nkateko Patricia Sango from Limpopo. I’m the mother of Nhlamulo Sango, who has been killed by riot people here in Mossel Bay, Western Cape. They killed my son like a dog, saying that he is a foreigner, whereas my child is a Tsonga, a South African citizen of Limpopo at Giyani. I am very painful and hurt as I’m speaking now because here I am right now. I’m not working. They killed my child. Now I should take the body home to Limpopo. I should bury my child on Saturday. Please South Africa, help the fellow South African,” she said.

The murder comes amid recent unrest in KwaNonqaba that prompted the deployment of public order police.

Potelwa said police are investigating three murder cases linked to incidents that occurred during the violence that erupted on Friday, May 29.

“The South African Police Service in the Western Cape wishes to set the record straight in relation to scenes of violence that broke out in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay, on Friday,” she said.

According to police, George public order police members, supported by local police, responded to sporadic violence in the Asla Park informal settlement where about 55 shacks were allegedly set alight by a group of people.

“The police deployments with local fire services and disaster management teams quelled the situation that resulted in the displacement of a number of people,” said Potelwa.

In the early hours of Saturday, police discovered the body of a 27-year-old man with multiple injuries. Shortly afterwards, another man who had sustained assault injuries was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital.

“It was later determined that the two deceased men, aged 27 and 43, were of Mozambican descent. While investigations into the murders continue, no arrests have been effected yet,” said Potelwa.

Police have arrested five suspects since the violence broke out.

“Two were charged with public violence and have since appeared in court on Monday where they were granted bail of R1,000 each. Three suspects are scheduled to appear in court in Mossel Bay on Tuesday on charges that relate to possession of presumed stolen property,” Potelwa said.

She urged residents to exercise their right to protest peacefully and warned against incitement to violence.

“The SAPS respects the right of citizens to protest, however those who embark on such action are urged to do so within the confines of the law. When marchers/protesters engage in violent acts including in incitement of violence, police will not hesitate to act decisively,” she said.

Potelwa also appealed to community members and leaders not to spread unverified information.

Police remain on high alert in the area as authorities work to restore calm and order.

“No further incidents have been reported in the area since Monday,” said Potelwa.

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