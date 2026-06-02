Tshwane seeks stronger partnerships to accelerate housing delivery

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The City of Tshwane held a symposium under the theme 'Forging partnerships for sustainable human settlements development'.

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The City of Tshwane has reaffirmed the commitment to accelerating the delivery of sustainable human settlements through stronger partnerships between government, developers, financiers and communities.

The city held a human settlements symposium on Tuesday under the theme “Forging Partnerships for Sustainable Human Settlements Development”.

“The challenge of delivering dignified, affordable and inclusive settlements cannot be solved by one sector alone. It requires shared purpose, honest dialogue and strong collaboration between government, developers, financiers, researchers, and communities,” MMC for housing and human settlements Aaron Maluleka told the symposium.

The event brought together representatives from the government, property sector, financial institutions, academia and civil society to explore solutions for improving housing delivery.

Maluleka said the city aimed to reposition itself as a proactive enabler of development by unlocking land, attracting investment and creating an environment that supported faster project implementation.

He noted that Tshwane faced significant pressures, including housing backlogs, infrastructure constraints, regulatory delays and the growth of informal settlements. However, he said these challenges also presented opportunities for innovation and partnership.

Maluleka said the city possessed strategic land assets, growing private sector interest and the institutional capacity needed to drive large-scale development.

He explained that Tshwane was shifting from fragmented initiatives to a co-ordinated, implementation-driven approach focused on delivering integrated communities rather than housing alone.

“The purpose of hosting this symposium is clear: to reposition the City of Tshwane as a proactive enabler of development, to unlock land and project opportunities, and to accelerate the delivery of sustainable human settlements for our people,” he said.

A key focus of the city’s strategy is the release of well-located land for development, supported by improved land use management systems and a pipeline of bankable projects aimed at attracting investors.

The city also plans to streamline regulatory processes and align infrastructure investment with development priorities to reduce delays and increase certainty for developers.

Maluleka said sustainable human settlements must be supported by infrastructure, innovative financing models and climate conscious building technologies.

The MMC said the city’s development plans would prioritise vulnerable groups, including women, youth, older people, people with disabilities and low-income households, ensuring that all residents benefited from well located and serviced communities.

Maluleka called on stakeholders to use the symposium as a platform for meaningful action. He further urged attendees to use the platform not simply to speak about the housing challenge, but to commit to solutions that are practical, measurable and transformative.

TimesLIVE