Two WSU students die in unusual circumstances

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A microwave fire and an accidental fall are under investigation as the cause of death of two students from Walter Sisulu University in separate incidents at the weekend.

A 22‑year‑old female student died at Calypso Gardens in Haven Hills, KuGompo City, at lunchtime on Sunday.

She was cooking food wrapped in aluminium foil in a microwave oven when it exploded, causing a fire, police said. She suffered burns and is believed to have succumbed to smoke inhalation.

A 19‑year‑old male student was found deceased at Chris Hani Park, Mthatha, at 2am on Saturday.

“It is alleged he was walking home from a local tavern when he slipped on wet ground and fell onto a bottle he was carrying. The bottle broke and caused an open wound on his thigh, leading to excessive bleeding.”

Inquest dockets have been registered.

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