UJ students connect commuters to affordable internet at Joburg taxi rank

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Lihle Ngobo and Siyamthemba Mkhize, founders of Taxinet, conversing at the Wanderers taxi rank in Johannesburg CBD. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

For just R7 a day, commuters at Johannesburg’s Wanderers Taxi Rank can access unlimited internet thanks to an initiative started by two University of Johannesburg (UJ) students who hope to bridge South Africa’s digital divide.

Taxinet Connect, founded by second-year life and environmental sciences student Lihle Ngcobo and a recent tourism management graduate Siyamthemba Andile Mkhize, provides uncapped Wi-Fi access to commuters, taxi drivers and traders at the busy rank in the Johannesburg CBD.

The idea was born from a simple observation: millions of South Africans still struggle to afford mobile data.

“South Africa has more than 16.3-million daily commuters, and 80% of them fall under the low-income pyramid. People in that pyramid cannot afford the high cost of mobile data,” said Ngcobo.

Sales agent Thulasizwe Zulu showing customers Zanele Ngwenya and Beaullah Maluleke how the Taxinet Connect Wi-Fi works at Wanderers Taxi rank in Johannesburg CBD. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

“We wanted to build a digital bridge for people in low-income communities so that they can also have a chance to access digital solutions, especially as we move into a digital economy.”

Users buy a voucher from sales agents stationed at the taxi rank and pay R7 for 24 hours of unlimited internet access.

“The Wi-Fi is unlimited and uncapped. You can access everything you need to access. Whether you want to use it for education, work or personal use, you are free to use it as you please,” said Ngcobo.

Unlike many free public Wi-Fi services, users are not required to watch advertisements before connecting.

“They don’t have to deal with any conditions,” she said, adding that occasional promotional competitions may be offered through the platform.

The start-up currently records more than 150 daily users and has already begun exploring ways to use the platform to connect commuters with job opportunities, mentorship programmes and other youth empowerment initiatives.

“So far, commuters have responded very well to our digital service,” said Ngcobo.

The journey has not been without challenges.

Balancing studies and business responsibilities has been demanding for the young entrepreneurs, while funding remains one of their biggest obstacles.

“Since we’re students, it’s difficult to expand to other taxi ranks because of a lack of funding and partnerships,” said Mkhize.

The founders said securing permission to operate was easier than many people might assume.

They partnered with JZ Property and LSK Business Solutions, entities affiliated with Santaco, which enabled them to establish operations at the rank.

“With the partnership that we had, it was easy to operate smoothly and come to an agreement with taxi marshals. There were no restrictions,” said Ngcobo.

For Wanderers Taxi Rank overall controller Christopher Ngobeni, the benefits extend beyond internet access.

“We have experienced a lot of good things with the Wi-Fi. A lot of taxi drivers were getting bored at the rank and would often go out drinking alcohol, and sometimes their taxis would get impounded,” he said.

“Since there’s Wi-Fi now, drivers are no longer going out. They spend most of their time at the rank chatting and doing other things using the Wi-Fi.”

Ngobeni said the rank’s relationship with Taxinet Connect has been positive.

“Our relationship with the founders and agents is smooth. There are no hiccups,” he said.

Users say the service has helped them save money while staying connected.

Queue marshal Sibusiso Dumakude said he relies heavily on the service.

“I only use my network provider’s data at home, and here at the rank, I use Taxinet Connect. It’s very convenient and saves me a lot of money,” he said.

Street trader Nogolide Rubushe echoed the sentiment.

“The Wi-Fi enables me to chat on WhatsApp with friends and family. I also go on Facebook and it saves me data. All I do is buy the voucher for R7, and I’m able to connect,” she said.

The service has also found support among local artists who spend time at the rank.

Mafasikoti Khasibe, a well-known musician and customer of Taxinet Connect Wi-Fi, at the Wanderers taxi rank in Johannesburg CBD. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Well-known musician Mafasekoti Khasibe said the Wi-Fi has become an important tool for his work.

“I use the Wi-Fi mostly for my music. It really helps us a lot here at the rank because we’re able to access the internet. I hope Taxinet Connect expands and grows bigger,” he said.

The founders also credit Enactus UJ, a student-led entrepreneurship organisation, with helping turn their idea into a functioning business.

Ngcobo said the organisation provided mentorship, access to funding opportunities and support in entering competitions that could help grow the business.

“As young entrepreneurs, it’s hard to go into rooms and be heard, to know where to go and who to network with. They’ve really assisted us with that,” she said.

Mkhize said Enactus UJ pushed them beyond the classroom and gave them practical business experience.

“Reading about business and managing a business are not the same thing. Enactus has walked the journey with us and supported us since we started last year. They’ve helped us with business coaching and incubation,” he said.

The support has helped the pair grow Taxinet Connect from an idea into a business that now serves more than 150 users a day and has created 15 jobs for young people. Staff earn commission from voucher sales, with additional incentives linked to performance.

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