Weather service raises flood warning to level 8 on Eastern Cape coast

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The SA Weather Service has increased its warning level from 5 to 8.

The orange level warning for deluges and flooding on the Eastern Cape coast on Wednesday and Thursday has increased from five to eight.

This is the same level warning issued by the SA Weather Service (Saws) ahead of the devastating cut-off low (COL) cyclone three weeks ago.

The severity of the deluge was upgraded by three points on Tuesday afternoon.

“Tomorrow a cut-off low pressure system is expected to significantly affect the southern provinces of SA from Wednesday into Thursday,” said Saws.

“In particular, some of the areas of the Western and Eastern Cape, recently affected by the previous cut-off low system, are likely to be vulnerable to a high risk of flooding.

“This weather system is expected to result in widespread, bitterly cold, wet and windy conditions across several provinces, while light snowfalls are expected over the higher mountains of the Cape provinces and Drakensberg mountains.”

Models show light snowfall but travellers and communities in mountainous areas are advised to remain informed and vigilant as conditions could change

The public can expect a significant drop in daytime temperatures.

“Freezing levels in the lower atmosphere are forecast to drop to a sufficiently low altitude above the ground to support mostly light, non-disruptive snowfall over higher-lying terrain over the Cape provinces, the KwaZulu-Natal Drakensberg, as well as the Clarens area of the Free State.”

Models show light snowfall but travellers and communities in mountainous areas are advised to remain informed and vigilant as conditions could change.

Strong winds and rough sea conditions are expected along the southwestern and southern coastline of the Western Cape, as well as the southern coastline of the Eastern Cape.

The public are therefore strongly advised to:

monitor official weather updates and warnings issued by Saws;

avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and flooding;

never attempt to cross flooded roads, bridges or swollen rivers;

secure loose outdoor objects that may be displaced by strong winds;

exercise extreme caution along coastal areas and avoid fishing or recreational activities at sea during the warning period;

provide adequate shelter, warmth and protection for livestock and pets; and

prepare emergency kits including flashlights, batteries, warm clothing, blankets and essential supplies.

Community leaders and disaster management authorities are “urged to remain on high alert and to activate contingency plans where necessary”.

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