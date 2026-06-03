KZN bodybuilder says late mother inspires him to pursue fitness

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Celumusa Mthimkhulu is set to represent Africa at the Malaysian Natural Bodybuilding Competition from July 6 to 9, where he will compete in the bodybuilding and classic physique categories.

Celumusa Mthimkhulu from Nkandla’s Mandaba area in KwaZulu-Natal wants to honour his late mother as he prepares to represent Africa at an international natural bodybuilding competition in Malaysia.

Mthimkhulu, 33, said bodybuilding became more than a sport for him after the sudden loss of his mother, Nomavila, in 2018.

“My mother had what seemed like a normal flu. You wouldn’t think someone would die from it. She was sick for only a day or two. While I was at school, I received a call saying my mother died at the clinic before she could be transferred to hospital,” he said.

“I struggled to sleep when I lost my mother. It was the first time something of that magnitude had happened in my family. Instead of focusing on the emotions, I took time to work on my body. I used it as a coping mechanism.”

Her death became a driving force behind his determination to succeed.

“When my mother died, I was always afraid to fail because my family believed more in working than going to school. The one person who always vouched for me to continue my education was my mother. I had no option but to make it.”

I always watched wrestling growing up and wanted to be like them. When I got to university, I decided to join a gym. People encouraged me to enter bodybuilding competitions, but I was skeptical because I was afraid of being on stage in front of people — Celumusa Mthimkhulu

Growing up in a rural area, Mthimkhulu said he struggled to identify his interests and what he wanted to do after high school because opportunities and access to information were limited.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to pursue because we didn’t have much exposure to different careers. We mostly relied on the radio to learn about opportunities. Because of that I chose to study agriculture as it was close to home. We bred livestock such as cows, chickens and sheep, and we harvested mielies at home.”

Today Mthimkhulu holds a Master’s degree in agriculture management from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and works as a relationship analyst at First National Bank.

His love for fitness started long before bodybuilding. As a child, he was inspired by professional wrestling stars such as Batista, Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton.

“I always watched wrestling growing up and wanted to be like them. When I got to university, I decided to join a gym. People encouraged me to enter bodybuilding competitions, but I was skeptical because I was afraid of being on stage in front of people.”

Though he initially dreamed of becoming a wrestler, he later realised the sport was not widely available in South Africa and shifted his focus to bodybuilding.

He said natural bodybuilding comes with its own challenges.

“Natural bodybuilding is difficult because it’s not well known in South Africa. Development takes longer because we don’t use steroids and the supplements available to us are limited.”

The ultimate goal for athletes is to qualify for big events such as the World Championships. It’s the highest-level event in natural bodybuilding, alongside Mr Universe and the Natural Olympia — Godfrey Simmons, Sanba vice-president

His hard work has earned him several accolades, including being crowned an International Natural Pro bodybuilder in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and winning the African Overall Championship three times.

In 2025 he placed fourth at the International Natural Bodybuilding Association Amateurs and Professionals World Championships in the men’s over-175cm category.

Mthimkhulu has been selected to represent Africa at the Malaysian Natural Bodybuilding Competition from July 6 to 9, where he will compete in the bodybuilding and classic physique categories. He has a BackaBuddy page requesting donations to help fund his trip.

Keeping it clean

South African Natural Bodybuilding Association (Sanba) vice-president Godfrey Simmons said athletes in the sport have to pay their own way as the discipline has no official status. He said Sanba has been trying to secure recognition and sponsorships since 2017 and has written to several sports ministers over the years.

“This impacts badly on the athletes because we cannot apply for corporate sponsorship or government sponsorship without the necessary certification. Some athletes are fortunate enough to find sponsors through personal connections. Many others are forced to fund their own careers,” he said.

Simmons said Sanda remains committed to keeping the sport drug-free through strict anti-doping measures. He said the federation works with accredited drug-testing bodies and follows the World Anti-Doping Agency list of banned substances.

“Athletes can be tested during competitions and even during the off-season. Athletes who test positive face a four-year ban.”

During competitions, competitors are judged on four main criteria:

symmetry;

proportion;

muscular definition; and

stage presentation.

“Judges assess how balanced the physique is, whether muscle groups are proportional, how well-defined the muscles are and how competitors present themselves on stage.

“South African athletes have consistently performed well internationally since 2006. Competitors regularly finish among the top six in their divisions.

“The ultimate goal for athletes is to qualify for big events such as the World Championships. It’s the highest-level event in natural bodybuilding, alongside Mr Universe and the Natural Olympia.”

TimesLIVE