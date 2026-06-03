South Africa

OCJ distances Chief Justice Mandisa Maya from fake protest ban notice

Note circulating on social media platforms purports to be an ‘official declaration’

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Chief Justice Mandisa Maya. (Freddy Mavunda)

Story audio is generated using AI

The office of the chief justice (OCJ) has distanced itself from a fake notice circulating on social media platforms purporting to be an “official declaration” by Chief Justice Mandisa Maya.

The office said the fake note, which is seemingly a ban on a planned protest or demonstration scheduled for June 30, is dated May 24 2026 and bears the image of Maya. The officer said the signature used on it is also fake.

The fake poster purporting to be from Chief Justice Mandisa Maya (free)

“The OCJ distances Chief Justice Maya and the judiciary as a whole from this disinformation which is clearly malicious and intended to mislead.”

The office also discouraged members of the public from spreading this disinformation.

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