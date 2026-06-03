R30k bail for man accused of stealing R500k from government pension agency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man has been accused of stealing more than R500,000 from the Government Pensions Administration Agency.

Story audio is generated using AI

A man accused of stealing more than R500,000 from the Government Pensions Administration Agency has been granted R30,000 bail by the Pretoria magistrate’s court.

​The accused, Lindelani Collen Monyai, appeared in court on Wednesday after a series of appearances over the past two weeks.

According to the state prosecutor, Monyai unlawfully and intentionally stole R516,854.74 in Pretoria during July 2025.

“The stolen funds belong to, or were in the lawful possession of, the Government Pensions Administration Agency and Isaac Oupa Mahlangu,” the prosecutor stated.

​In addition to the theft charge, the state has accused Monyai of being in wrongful possession of suspected stolen goods under the General Law Amendment Act.

Magistrate Aubrey Mphahlele postponed the case to September 9 to allow the state enough time to conduct further investigations into the missing funds.

TimesLIVE