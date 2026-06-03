Schoolboy killed in panga attack

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A station commissioner at Majola Police Station has been shot and injured by another policeman.

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after the murder of an 18-year-old who was attacked with a panga.

Police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said police were alerted to a death at a clinic after 10.30am on Tuesday.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the deceased, a pupil at a secondary school in Meadowlands, Soweto, had left home earlier that morning to visit a friend in Phase 1, Braamfischerville.

“It is alleged the two proceeded to a secondary school in the area where the deceased was attacked and assaulted by unknown suspects.

“The victim sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local clinic in a private vehicle for medical treatment. He later succumbed to his injuries.”

The motive for the attack remains unknown. No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation should contact the Crime Stop Line on 08600-10111 or submit information anonymously via the MySAPS App.

TimesLIVE