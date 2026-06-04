Journalists allege intimidation at Rafik Mohamed court appearance

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Rafik Mohamed is set to appear at the Palm Ridge Palm Ridge commercial crimes court on Thursday.

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Steel magnate Rafik Mohamed made a brief court appearance in the Alexandra magistrate’s court in Gauteng, where his bodyguards and supporters allegedly threatened and intimidated journalists.

On Wednesday, Mohamed appeared in a packed courtroom with his supporters, relatives and bodyguards, allegedly hurling insults at members of the media, and claiming they were paid to write negative stories about him.

They also stopped them from taking pictures of Mohamed when court was not in session.

Though details about his charges are still sketchy, the Sunday Times previously reported that Mohamed’s company SA Steel Mills (SASM) is at the centre of a R1.1bn funding scandal involving the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) that has already led to the suspension of two IDC employees.

A forensic report commissioned by the IDC raised serious questions about whether the business’s plant assets were inflated during key development funding phases.

The whole situation was uncomfortable. They stared at us and made hand gestures to show us that they are watching us. One of the bodyguards also told me that we should not think of taking any pictures, because we don’t want things to go bad for us. — Reporter

Mohamed was remanded in custody and is set to appear at the Palm Ridge commercial crimes court on Thursday.

A Sunday Times journalist and photographer described a hostile situation in court, alleging that Mohamed’s bodyguards and supporters told them they were watching them and they dare not take pictures of Mohamed or them.

“The whole situation was uncomfortable. They stared at us and made hand gestures to show us that they are watching us. One of the bodyguards also told me that we should not think of taking any pictures, because we don’t want things to go bad for us,” the female reporter said.

The bodyguards allegedly stopped the Sunday Times photographer from taking pictures of Mohamed while in the dock. This was before proceedings started, and the court was not in session.

Mohamed’s court appearance comes hot on the heels of that of two VIP bodyguards linked to him, who were involved in a rush-hour road-rage incident on the M1 highway near Sandton that ended with his armed protectors allegedly shooting a 30-year-old doctor in the leg.

At the time, Mohamed’s lawyer Safraaz Laher told the publication that the two arrested men were not employed by Mohamed.

“To the extent that any security services were provided, such services were provided through a third-party contracted security service provider,” he said.

“Our client is not the owner, director or controlling mind of that security company, and does not accept responsibility for the alleged conduct of persons employed, engaged or controlled by that security service provider.”

Laher declined to comment on whether Mohamed was being transported at the time of the incident, due to his “safety, privacy and dignity”. He said Mohamed denied any wrongdoing and did not accept responsibility for alleged conduct by third-party security personnel.

Regarding the IDC case, Laher said Mohamed “is not aware of any pending IDC investigation against him personally and objects to the conflation of an alleged road incident with unrelated IDC/SASM allegations”.

Mohamed’s lawyer told the court that Mohamed was not medically well and was taking a large amount of medication.

“He’s got a handbag full of medicine,” the lawyer said.

The defence also referred to a medical device allegedly used by Mohamed and raised concerns about information linked to the device.

The lawyer argued that Mohamed did not consent to being photographed.

“My last submission pertains to the fact that I’m instructed that my client does not consent to having photographs taken of him in court, which I don’t think is permitted,” the lawyer told the court.

The lawyer said the request was based on Mohamed’s constitutional right to privacy.