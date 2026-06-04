Judge denounces courtroom violence after interpreter assaulted

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Labour court and labour appeal court judge president Edwin Molahlehi has condemned a “deplorable” incident in which a member of the public physically assaulted a court interpreter and verbally abused court staff and a presiding judge.

The incident occurred at the labour court in Durban on Wednesday when a member of the public “engaged in disruptive and unacceptable behaviour in the courtroom”, Molahlehi said.

He said the individual used abusive and inappropriate language directed at court staff and the presiding judge and also physically manhandled a court interpreter.

Molahlehi said the matter was receiving the necessary attention from the relevant authorities and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law.

“Any form of violence, intimidation, abuse, or disorderly conduct on court premises is strongly condemned, as it undermines the integrity and dignity of the judiciary, court officials, and all court users. Courts are institutions established to uphold the rule of law and administer justice in a fair, impartial, and dignified manner,” Molahlehi said.

He said it had also come to the court’s attention that the person circulated a video on social media that undermined the dignity and reputation of a member of staff.

Molahlehi said while any person appearing before the court was entitled to express their views and to pursue their legal rights through appropriate legal processes, such rights had to be exercised with due regard for the decorum, dignity and authority of the courts.

“Respectful conduct within courtrooms is fundamental to maintaining public confidence in the administration of justice.”

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