Man who trashed Joburg church arrested

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Johannesburg police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the vandalism of statues at Holy Trinity Church in Braamfontein.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Zimbabwean national, was traced by officers and arrested. He made a brief court appearance on Tuesday and will remain in custody for now. He faces a charge of malicious damage to property.

Video footage was shared on social media of a man walking into the church building at 12.40pm on Thursday May 14.

He did not speak to anyone. He proceeded directly to the two angel statues and damaged them before leaving the church. The estimated value of the damaged statues is approximately R350,000.

The court case was postponed to July 22 for further investigation.

The Catholic church’s parish priest, Father Russell Pollitt, said in a statement the vandalism occurred when the congregation was assembled for the midday Eucharist.

“A man entered the church as if to attend Holy Mass and, in an act of shocking aggression, leaped onto the altar of the Blessed Sacrament, smashed sacred statues, damaged the marble altar, and shouted profanities. Those present in the church at the time — parishioners preparing for Mass — were left terrified and deeply distressed by what they witnessed."

The church has since 1936 served as a sanctuary to the community, he said.

“People from all walks of life, including believers and non-believers, the strong and the vulnerable, have found peace and solace in our beautiful church. It holds an iconic place in history, not only as a heritage building but also as a sanctuary for people in distress.

“To see it violated in this way is heartbreaking for our entire community. The objects destroyed are not merely ornamental — they are expressions of our faith, heritage, and devotion.“

TimesLIVE