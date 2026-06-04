Mother arrested after two boys die of suspected poisoning

Story audio is generated using AI
Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of two brothers from suspected poisoning.
Their mother has been arrested. However, postmortem results will be conducted to determine the cause of the children’s deaths.
Police said they were called to the Tshilwavhusiku Health Centre on Tuesday morning in connection with the death of a six-year-old boy.
He had been brought to the medical facility by his father after he complained of stomach pains, diarrhoea and vomiting earlier that morning. The man does not reside with the child.
Later that day, police received a complaint that an eight-year-old boy was missing from school. “A search was conducted in the area, and the victim was found dead at his home.
“Preliminary investigations revealed the two deceased are siblings from Madabani village, and both are suspected to have been poisoned.”
Their mother was arrested on Wednesday on two counts of murder.