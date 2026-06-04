Motorcyclist trapped in ‘quicksand’ rescued after two-hour ordeal

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A motorcyclist trapped waist-deep in waterlogged mud near Randfontein, west of Johannesburg, was rescued in a complex multi-agency operation after spending about two hours unable to free himself.

The rescue, which unfolded on Sunday, required rescuers to find a way to reach the stranded rider, whose legs were firmly trapped in a semi-liquid sludge.

According to the South African Search and Rescue Association (SARZA), the rider was unable to support his own weight and remained stuck as temperatures dropped and sunset approached.

“Our duty officers received a call on SARZA’s emergency number. The caller reported that a motorcyclist was stuck in ‘quicksand’ and that assistance was required to extricate him,” said Annelien Oberholzer, SARZA media officer and member liaison.

SARZA volunteers responded alongside Gauteng EMS and SAPS K9 Search and Rescue. Fidelity Fire also assisted, while the University of Johannesburg’s rescue centre was placed on standby.

When rescuers arrived, they found the man trapped in semi-liquid, waterlogged mud that could not support weight.

It is always best to avoid situations that potentially hold risk, especially when you are alone. When in doubt, don’t do it — Annelien Oberholzer, SARZA media officer

The unusual terrain presented the operation’s biggest challenge.

“The physical location the individual found himself in made it impossible for medics and rescuers to gain access to the patient without the risk of getting stuck themselves,” Oberholzer said.

Rescuers first had to establish a safe working platform to reach the rider and begin treatment. The rider’s condition became an immediate concern. After spending hours trapped in cold, wet conditions, he showed signs of hypothermia.

“Being cold and wet, in the shade, on a winter’s day afternoon, resulted in the patient becoming very cold and visibly shivering on arrival.”

Rescuers were also concerned about the risk of compartment syndrome, a potentially serious condition that can occur when pressure builds up within muscles after prolonged entrapment.

To avoid causing further injury, teams carefully secured the rider onto a stable platform to prevent him from sinking further. Rescuers then used controlled digging and deliberate movements to gradually free his legs while paramedics continuously monitored his condition.

At the same time, a second team established a technical rope system in case alternative extraction methods became necessary.

After successfully freeing both legs, the rider was airlifted by Netcare 911 Helicopter Emergency Medical Services to Milpark Hospital for further treatment.

SARZA has urged the public to exercise caution around muddy and waterlogged areas, particularly when travelling alone.

“It is always best to avoid situations that potentially hold risk, especially when you are alone. When in doubt, don’t do it.”

TimesLIVE