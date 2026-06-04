Tupperware makes its South African comeback as TuppAfrica

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Container brand Tupperware has made its return to South Africa after the discontinuation of its operations in 2024 due to the closure and liquidation of its previous operating entity.

The return was officially made in May 2025. After the conclusion of a new exclusive distribution agreement, the brand reintroduced itself to South Africa and the broader African market under the name TuppAfrica.

TuppAfrica spokesperson Inno Moshidi said the relaunch represents more than just the return of a trusted household brand.

“Our focus from day one has been to restore confidence, create sustainable income opportunities and ensure that customers once again have access to the quality and innovation they associate with Tupperware,” she said, adding that the return is strongly driven by market demand.

Moshidi noted that after the 2024 closure, the company received an overwhelming wave of feedback from customers, distributors and sales members who were connected to the brand.

“What stood out immediately was the emotional response from consumers and the sales force. We witnessed an outpouring of support and disappointment from customers who had grown up with the brand and relied on its products in their daily lives.

Consumers value the durability, quality and functionality of the products, while many entrepreneurs relied on the business model to generate income and support their families — Inno Moshidi, TuppAfrica spokesperson

“Equally significant was the response from the distributors and independent sales force, many of whom viewed Tupperware as more than a business opportunity — it was a source of independence, confidence and financial stability.”

This profound loyalty and trust reinforced the company’s belief that there is still potential for growth on the continent.

Moshidi highlighted the dual legacy of Tupperware: its quality and the entrepreneurial opportunities it has created.

“Consumers value the durability, quality and functionality of the products, while many entrepreneurs relied on the business model to generate income and support their families.

“We saw an opportunity to combine a globally trusted brand with a modern business model that empowers people to build sustainable businesses. Our return is therefore both commercially driven and purpose-led, focused on creating economic participation, supporting communities and embracing the African principle of ubuntu: growing together through shared opportunity.”

TuppAfrica operates through Umagazini Oluhle, a licensed distributor responsible for importing and distributing Tupperware products in South Africa and other parts Africa.

TimesLIVE