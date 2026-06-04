South Africa

POLL | What should KZN Hawks W/O Sander do with public donations?

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A BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign was launched to raise funds for KZN Hawks W/O to buy a new coffee machine. (screenshot)

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks W/O Karl Sander has received an outpouring of support from the public after his emotional testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

​Sander appeared before the commission this week regarding the theft of more than 500kg of cocaine bricks worth R200m from the Port Shepstone Hawks office in November 2021.

The veteran narcotics investigator, who has nearly 40 years of service, said while he was on leave when the theft occurred, he was forced to take a polygraph test. On top it, he was cold-shouldered and transferred to a desk job. His personal coffee machine was stolen at work.

​He broke down in tears on national television after the commission announced his polygraph results had exonerated him.

​In response, South Africans rallied behind the police veteran by launching a BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign. The initiative initially set a modest target of R5,000, but overwhelming public support saw it shatter its goal, generating more than R400,000 in only three days.

​However, due to public service regulations stating officers may not accept monetary gifts that could influence their duties or decision-making, social media users are debating how the funds can legally be used.

TimesLIVE

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