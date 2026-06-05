Social support systems in spotlight after church vandalism

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Parishioners are still reeling from the vandalism at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Braamfontein, but the incident is also placing focus on the broader issue of support for people who are struggling.

Several weeks after a vandalism incident shocked worshippers at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Braamfontein, parishioners are still coming to terms with what happened inside one of Johannesburg’s best-known places of worship.

The incident, which saw damage to religious statues and the altar, left many congregants traumatised, angry and struggling to understand how such an act could occur in a sacred space they regarded as a refuge.

According to the church, the suspect entered Holy Trinity shortly before the midday Eucharist on May 14 and allegedly leapt onto the altar of the Blessed Sacrament, damaged sacred statues, smashed part of the marble altar and shouted profanities.

Priest Russell Pollitt said the immediate reaction among parishioners was one of shock and disbelief.

“I think that the congregation was really shocked, people were traumatised and some were very angry. Some expressed their disbelief that someone would do this,” he said.

Pollitt said while emotions remained raw, a Mass of Reparation led by the Archbishop of Johannesburg, Cardinal Stephen Brislin, helped bring comfort to the church community.

“As time has passed, and after the visit of the cardinal, Stephen Brislin, the Archbishop of Johannesburg, who said a Mass of Reparation in the Church, I think people have moved on and feel the cardinal’s prayer and blessing left them encouraged and at peace,” he said.

“But it was a big shock for the local parish and Catholics around South Africa.”

For many congregants, the incident felt deeply personal.

“One person told me that they felt the church had been violated and they felt violated by that,” said Pollitt.

People questioned where they could feel safe if a church could be targeted, he told TimesLIVE.

“People do not expect this in a Church and it left them wondering, ‘If we are not safe in a Church, where are we safe?’”

It also makes one wonder how we help people who are struggling to find spaces and places to deal with their struggles — Parish priest Russell Pollitt

Holy Trinity Catholic Church has long served as a spiritual home for worshippers, students and residents in the inner city.

Pollitt said many former students from the nearby University of the Witwatersrand had contacted the parish after the incident.

“Many people, who studied at Wits, said they had found this to be an oasis in the midst of Braamfontein when things got tough, and would come and visit and experience peace and serenity. They were shocked by this,” he said.

The church also received messages from Catholics, other Christians and religious leaders from across the country expressing their concern and disbelief.

While restoration work is under way, Pollitt said some of the damaged items carry a value that cannot be measured financially.

“The altar will be restored and we are waiting to see what can be done about the statues,” he said.

“They are worth money, maybe irreplaceable, but more so are part of the heritage. So in that sense it’s hard to put a monetary value on the damage.”

He said generations of worshippers had prayed before the statues and altar.

“They are symbols of the sacred. They raise our hearts and minds to God. In this sense, for the community, they are much more than simply statues and worth more than an amount of money.”

Police said this week they had traced a 32-year-old suspect. He faces a charge of malicious damage to property. The case was postponed to July 22 for further investigation.

Pollitt said the accused was not known to the parish or any of its outreach programmes.

The incident has also prompted broader reflection on mental health and social support systems in South Africa.

Pollitt said the case raised difficult questions about how society supports people in distress.

“It does make one ask questions. It also makes one wonder how we help people who are struggling to find spaces and places to deal with their struggles,” he said.

Pollitt criticised cuts to resources for vulnerable people, arguing that those needing assistance were increasingly being left behind.

“Money that is essential for people to get the necessary help they need, mentally, maybe from hospitals etc is cut year after year,” he said.

“Where do people go for help? It is an ethical question that we need to face.”

TimesLIVE