POLL | Should comedians joke about sensitive issues?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The PNC Podcast has sparked significant backlash after posting a video simulating a chilling armed robbery involving a female e-hailing driver in Nellmapius, Pretoria.

The original incident, captured on the vehicle’s dashboard camera, showed the female driver attempting to remain calm while two male suspects held her at gunpoint, demanding cash and access to her banking details.

At one point during the ordeal, the robbers expressed disappointment upon realising their victim was a woman, implying their behaviour would have been harsher had the driver been male.

After the footage went viral, the podcasters released a comedy skit mimicking the crime, featuring comedian Farieda Matsileng as the female driver.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZIZSBMD18j/?igsh=d2VtbGh0N3E3aTRm

The video ignited widespread outrage across social media, with users condemning the creators for their insensitivity toward violent crime. Some fans, however, defended the skit, arguing that comedy should not be restricted by boundaries or taboo topics.

This is not the first time the podcast has courted controversy. Matsileng previously faced backlash after mocking sign language in an attempt to deliver a joke.

This latest incident has reignited the debate: Should comedians draw a line when it comes to the topics they joke about?

TimesLIVE