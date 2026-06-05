‘Their deaths diminish us all’: Two WSU students die days apart

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Walter Sisulu University (WSU) is mourning the loss of two students who died in separate incidents in East London and Mthatha within two days of each other.

In a message to staff and students, vice-chancellor and principal Prof Rushiella Nolundi Songca announced the deaths of fifth-year MBChB student Mihle Mbangata and second-year BCom student Ntsindiso Nyembezi.

According to the university, Mbangata died at a private residence in East London on May 31, while Nyembezi died at a private residence in Mthatha on June 1.

The vice-chancellor described the deaths as a painful loss for the university community and said both students had bright futures ahead of them.

“Words cannot adequately convey the depth of this loss. Ms Mbangata was preparing to enter the medical profession as a health practitioner, surely a source of pride to the family, and Mr Nyembezi was pursuing commerce with the hope of transforming the economy and his family’s circumstances,” she said.

“In their aspirations, we see the very purpose of Walter Sisulu: to cultivate knowledge in the service of society. Their deaths diminish us all.”

This tragedy has revealed some gaps in our after-hours wellness response. Council and management accept this with humility — Prof Rushiella Nolundi Songca, vice-chancellor and principal

Songca extended condolences on behalf of the university council, senate and management to the students’ families, friends, classmates and lecturers.

“We have been in direct contact with both families to offer support and to assure them that they do not grieve alone.”

The university said trauma support services had been activated for students and staff affected by the deaths. Counsellors will be available on campuses this week, while staff members who responded to the incidents have been encouraged to access support through the employee assistance programme.

WSU said its campus protection services and health & safety units were working with the SAPS and accommodation providers to establish the full circumstances surrounding both incidents.

“We are committed to transparency and to acting on the findings to inform families and the university community,” Songca said.

The tragedy highlighted shortcomings in the university’s after-hours wellness response system, she said.

“This tragedy has revealed some gaps in our after-hours wellness response. Council and management accept this with humility.”

She said the university will speed up the establishment of a 24-hour crisis intervention protocol, including dedicated psychological support for the student life and co-curricular environment.

“In moments such as these, a university must be more than its policies; it must be a community defined by care and empathy.”

She urged students and staff to look out for one another and seek professional support when experiencing emotional distress.

TimesLIVE