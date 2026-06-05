Young girl helps save life of newborn baby abandoned in chicken coop

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Police are appealing to members of the public for assistance in locating the infant’s parents or anyone who may have information. Stock photo.

A six-year-old girl from the North West played a crucial role in saving the life of a newborn baby after she alerted her grandmother to what she believed was a “crying doll” coming from their chicken house.

Police said the infant was discovered on May 30 at about 9am in Bodibe village’s Kgomola section in Itsoseng, where the baby had allegedly been abandoned in a bucket.

“The grandmother immediately went to investigate and discovered the newborn baby abandoned in her yard,” said Mahikeng SAPS spokesperson Sgt Sipho Taliwe.

She called for assistance from neighbours, who helped her contact the Itsoseng police.

“Emergency medical services (EMS) personnel and social workers were subsequently called to the scene, and the baby was transported to a hospital for medical treatment and assessment.”

Police have since launched an investigation and are appealing to members of the public for assistance in locating the child’s parents or anyone who may have information that could assist investigators.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the investigating officer, W/O Albanos Thabiso Molefe of the Lichtenburg family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit on 060-967-2276.

Members of the public can also contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Anonymous tip-offs can be submitted through the MySAPS app.

Authorities have commended the quick action of the young girl, her grandmother and community members, whose intervention ensured that the newborn received urgent medical care.

Sowetan