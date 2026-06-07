Gauteng police take swift action against officer seen returning ‘bribe’

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Gauteng police have confirmed that an internal disciplinary process is under way after a viral video showing a female public order policing officer returning cash, believed to be a bribe, to a community member.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man is seen shouting at a uniformed female police officer, demanding that she return R2,000 allegedly taken from his employee.

After a few minutes of back-and-forth between the parties, the officer, clad in full uniform, then takes out the cash and gives it to the man.

She allegedly accepted a R2,000 bribe from a worker, but when the employer demanded the money back, it was returned. Such corrupt actions by police officers continue to tarnish the image and reputation of SAPS." pic.twitter.com/cVGoJOmhbk — ꧁⭕lga🇿🇦 (@HustlersHR) June 6, 2026

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the officer featured in the video has been identified and immediate disciplinary processes have been instituted to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Saps maintains a zero-tolerance approach to corruption. The acceptance, solicitation or facilitation of a bribe constitutes a criminal offence and a serious violation of the SAPS Code of Conduct,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni strongly condemned the alleged conduct.

“The South African Police Service will not tolerate corruption in any form. Members who abuse their authority, compromise their integrity or betray the trust placed in them by the public will be dealt with decisively. We are committed to ensuring that every allegation of corruption is thoroughly investigated and that appropriate disciplinary and criminal action is taken where warranted. Our communities deserve professional, ethical and accountable policing, and we remain steadfast in protecting the integrity of the organisation,” Mthombeni said.

Nevhuhulwi said all Saps members are expected to conduct themselves with integrity and professionalism, in compliance with the constitution, the Saps Code of Conduct and all applicable legislative and policy frameworks.

She urged the public not to offer bribes and to report any allegations of corruption or extortion involving Saps members through the following channels:

Saps Anti-Corruption Hotline: 0800 701 701

SAPS National Complaints Service Centre: 0800 333 177

Corruption Watch WhatsApp Line: 072 013 5569

Gauteng Service Complaints Standby: 082 442 2000

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)

She said Saps remained committed to rooting out corruption within its ranks and ensuring accountability, professionalism and public trust in policing.

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