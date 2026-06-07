IN PICS | 2026 SA Air Force Museum Airshow at Swartkops

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Two Harvard Pumas bringing a mix of historic glory and beauty to the SA Air Force Museum airshow in Pretoria. Picture:

If you missed the exhilarating SA Air Force Museum Airshow 2026 on Saturday, don’t despair; we’ve got you covered.

Sunday Times photographer, Thapelo Morebudi, was there to capture some breathtaking aerial displays.

Jonny Smith takes to the sky and delivers an outstanding performance of aerobatics as he entertains the crowd in Pretoria at the SA Air Force Museum airshow. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Two Harvard Pumas are airborne, bringing to the show a mix of historic glory and beauty and keeping spectators' eyes fixed on them. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Jonny Smith takes to the sky and delivers an outstanding performance of aerobatics as he entertains the crowd. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

A variety of aircraft are in the sky in Pretoria at the SA Air Force Museum airshow. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

A variety of aircraft are in the sky in Pretoria at the SA Air Force Museum airshow. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

A light aircraft was showcased in Pretoria at the SA Air Force Museum airshow. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Two Harvard Pumas are airborne, bringing to the show a mix of historic glory and beauty. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Two biplanes at the SA Air Force Museum airshow. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

A light aircraft is seen racing a Maserati sports car at the SA Air Force Museum airshow in Pretoria. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Two Harvard Pumas at the SA Air Force Museum airshow in Pretoria. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

A variety of aircraft took to the sky at the SA Air Force Museum airshow in Pretoria. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

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