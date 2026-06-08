Cyberattacks a growing threat to South Africa’s healthcare system

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New research by Unarine Jerritha Manari, a senior researcher in the scientific research, development, and innovation sector at Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha, has revealed significant vulnerabilities in South Africa's healthcare system and highlighted the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity measures.

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South Africa has emerged as the most targeted country in Africa by cyberattacks, with healthcare institutions increasingly in the crosshairs of cybercriminals.

Experts warn that the growing wave of attacks poses a serious threat not only to sensitive patient information but also to the delivery of critical healthcare services.

New research by Unarine Jerritha Manari, a senior cybersecurity specialist and researcher in the scientific research, development and innovation sector at Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha, has revealed significant vulnerabilities in South Africa’s healthcare system and highlighted the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity measures.

According to Manari, healthcare organisations across Africa experienced an average of 3,575 cyberattacks per week in 2025, a 38% increase from the previous year.

Research by cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies found that healthcare organisations in South Africa alone face an average of 1,626 cyberattacks each week.

“Cyber threats against healthcare systems are becoming increasingly severe as hospitals and medical services grow more digitally connected,” said Manari.

Her Master of Philosophy in IT Governance study examined vulnerabilities in connected medical devices and healthcare networks, while also offering practical recommendations to strengthen cybersecurity across the sector.

The study identified several weaknesses affecting healthcare cybersecurity in South Africa, including outdated systems, weak governance structures, inadequate funding and a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals.

“Cybersecurity in healthcare should be treated as a core patient safety priority, not just an IT concern,” Manari said.

The risks are far from theoretical. Between 2022 and 2023, several provincial health departments suffered major ransomware attacks that crippled hospital IT systems, according to Digital Health Africa.

Risks go far beyond just data theft. A compromise can lead to disruption of critical medical services, delayed or incorrect treatment, manipulation of patient data and even threats to patient safety and life. — Unarine Jerritha Manari, senior cybersecurity specialist and researcher at Nelson Mandela University

Hospitals were forced to revert to paper-based records, causing delays in surgeries, laboratory results, referrals and emergency response coordination.

One of the most significant incidents occurred in July 2024, when the BlackSuit ransomware group targeted the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS).

The attack disrupted the dissemination of laboratory test results during the Mpox outbreak, forcing healthcare workers to rely on manual communication systems after key sections of the laboratory network were compromised.

Manari warned that the consequences of cyberattacks on healthcare facilities extend well beyond data theft.

“Risks go far beyond just data theft. A compromise can lead to disruption of critical medical services, delayed or incorrect treatment, manipulation of patient data and even threats to patient safety and life,” she said.

Born in Limpopo, Manari said her interest in information technology and cybersecurity developed during an IT audit internship, where she gained exposure to the intersection of technology, risk and governance.

“That experience sparked a genuine passion for IT and cybersecurity,” she said.

Her interest in healthcare cybersecurity deepened while working on a national health project.

“That experience highlighted the critical importance of securing healthcare systems and protecting sensitive patient information.”

Manari believes the public healthcare sector remains particularly vulnerable because many facilities are under-resourced and continue to rely on ageing technology.

“The private sector is generally in a better position than the public sector. Outdated systems and a lack of cybersecurity skills remain major concerns. Another challenge is the shortage of specialised expertise required to manage increasingly complex digital healthcare systems safely,” she said.

A 2024 study published in the South African Medical Journal, titled Cyberattack on the National Health Laboratory Service of South Africa: Implications, Response and Recommendations, found that cybersecurity has become an essential component of healthcare management in the digital era. The study also noted a sharp increase in cyberattacks targeting healthcare institutions globally.

As healthcare systems become increasingly digitised, Manari believes robust cybersecurity will play a crucial role in building public confidence in healthcare technologies and services.

“Without strong cybersecurity, users and organisations are less willing to adopt digital technologies due to risks such as data breaches, fraud and system disruptions,” she said.

She added that secure digital healthcare systems are also critical to South Africa’s broader digital economy.

“Patients will not adopt telemedicine platforms they do not trust. Research that strengthens cybersecurity governance directly underpins the trust that digital markets depend on.”

Manari hopes her research will help strengthen governance practices, inform future cybersecurity policy and contribute to the development of secure healthcare systems that improve access to medical services, particularly in rural communities.