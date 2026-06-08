DJ Bongz launches SA Studio Camp to discover and empower hidden talent

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DJ Bongz is searching for the next generation of super stars.

Story audio is generated using AI

This year marks 25 years in the music business for DJ Bongz and to mark the occasion he has launched a music initiative called SA Studio Camp to give back to the next generation of rising talent.

Through the initiative, DJ Bongz, real name Bongani Dlamini-Ngcobo, is searching for singers, rappers, producers, songwriters, DJs, musicians and talented young creatives who are passionate about music and entertainment.

“This is about creating opportunities for young people who may not otherwise have access to the music industry,” DJ Bongz told TshisaLIVE.

“I have been blessed to spend more than two decades in this business, and now it’s time to give back. There is incredible talent in our communities waiting to be discovered. We want to help young people turn their gifts into careers and give them the tools, knowledge and support they need to succeed.”

The successful candidates will be selected to participate in an intensive development programme designed to nurture their talent and prepare them for successful careers in the music industry.

SA Studio Camp will travel to Newcastle and Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal and eventually the other eight provinces, hosting auditions, workshops, mentorship programmes and recording camps aimed at uncovering South Africa’s hidden gems.

DJ Bongz is inviting corporate partners, brands, sponsors and music industry stakeholders to join this impactful journey. By supporting SA Studio Camp, partners will play a direct role in empowering young South Africans, creating opportunities, developing skills and helping shape the future of the country’s creative economy.

“South Africa is filled with talented young people who simply need access, guidance and support. Through this initiative, we are helping to create pathways for aspiring artists to learn, grow and pursue their dreams,” DJ Bongz added.

The SA Studio Camp is more than a music initiative — it is a platform of hope, inspiration and possibility. It is a chance for young dreamers to be seen, heard and guided by those who have already walked the path to success.

DJ Bongz said he wished rising stars could understand that the music industry requires more than just talent. It also requires an understanding of the business side of music.

Through his initiative, he hopes to bridge that gap for them.

“Talent is important, but knowing how to manage your career, protect your work and build relationships is just as important. There are some talented artists who have never been in a professional studio or performed before a large audience.

“Success would be seeing young artists from our communities grow into confident professionals, release music, create jobs and become role models. If we can help even one young person change the direction of their life, then we’ve achieved something special.”

TshisaLIVE