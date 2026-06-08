I’m angry that I am here with a child as a single parent, says Thato Mokoena

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thato Mokoena, also known as Thato Immaculate, opens up after devastating separation from her partner. Picture: (X.com/metrofmsa)

Story audio is generated using AI

Nearly two months after announcing her separation from Big Brother Mzansi season 3 contestant Brandon “Gash1” Mthombeni, Thato Mokoena speaks about the collapse of their three-year marriage.

In a candid YouTube video, Thato, popularly known as Thato Immaculate while she enjoyed a beautiful marriage, said it was in the third year that things started to shift.

The truth is, I loved him. There’s no other way that I can explain this. I was willing to stand 10 toes down on it. I was going to go to war. I loved him. — Thato Mokoena

“A lot was said; I saw a lot. The truth is, I loved him. There’s no other way that I can explain this. I was willing to stand 10 toes down on it. I was going to go to war. I loved him,” she said.

“I’m glad I was in a relationship with somebody who was willing to be and do; everybody compromises. We were two people willing to be and to do, and we did and we tried until he didn’t ... he literally wanted me to negotiate on something that I told him is a non-negotiable, and I’m not going to do that.”

Her initial statement said the end of their marriage was due to incidents in “the past few days” that she found irreconcilable by her standards and values.

In the video, Thato maintained that Gash1 should address the specifics but said what led to the final straw was “very serious” and left a permanent effect.

Thato said while this was not what she imagined her life to be at 32 years old, she would never stay in a relationship that was not to her standards and values.

“I’ll go to therapy so that my therapist and I can figure out what to do with this love that still remains, because some days it’s love, some days it’s anger. I’m very angry about the fact that I am here with a child as a single parent because it’s not what I wanted.”

Thato and Gash1, who share a son, met during their stint on the Big Brother Mzansi competition and started dating days before Thato was evicted from the house while Gash1 continued in the competition, ending as the first runner-up to Mpho Wabadimo.

After reuniting outside the competition, Thato and Gash1 picked up where they left off, sealing the deal. They were dubbed Tash1, which is a combination of their names.

TimesLIVE