South Africa

More than 600 Ghanaians flown home from SA over two days

Seipati Mothoa

Seipati Mothoa

A total of 491 Ghanian travellers were flagged for overstaying their legal stay in South Africa. (BMA)

Story audio is generated using AI

The Border Management Authority (BMA) says 654 Ghanaian nationals departed from South Africa at the weekend on two chartered flights arranged by their government.

On Saturday 314 passengers were repatriated, followed by 340 on Sunday.

Among them were travellers using ordinary passports, emergency travel certificates issued by their high commission in Pretoria to facilitate their exit, and asylum seekers who voluntarily withdrew their applications. Deportees were also brought from the Lindela holding facility.

The BMA said the operation demonstrated how co-operation between countries can support effective migration management while ensuring compliance with South Africa’s immigration laws.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Bafana to play Mexico in opener

2

Cyberattacks a growing threat to South Africa’s healthcare system

3

Free-standing house or a sectional title? What homebuyers need to know before signing

4

Cape Town survivors highlight the power of early detection as the cancer burden grows

5

PALI LEHOHLA | An 11-year crusade: unification of Africa through the power of numbers

Related Articles