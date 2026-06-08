More than 600 Ghanaians flown home from SA over two days

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A total of 491 Ghanian travellers were flagged for overstaying their legal stay in South Africa.

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The Border Management Authority (BMA) says 654 Ghanaian nationals departed from South Africa at the weekend on two chartered flights arranged by their government.

On Saturday 314 passengers were repatriated, followed by 340 on Sunday.

Among them were travellers using ordinary passports, emergency travel certificates issued by their high commission in Pretoria to facilitate their exit, and asylum seekers who voluntarily withdrew their applications. Deportees were also brought from the Lindela holding facility.

The BMA said the operation demonstrated how co-operation between countries can support effective migration management while ensuring compliance with South Africa’s immigration laws.

TimesLIVE