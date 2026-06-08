Mzoli’s butchery owner remembered for helping others and creating township tourism

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For many residents of Gugulethu in Cape Town, Mzoli Ngcawuzele was more than a successful businessperson. Through the iconic Mzoli’s Place, he helped transform township tourism, created economic opportunities for hundreds of people and proved that township enterprises could attract visitors from around the globe.

Among those whose lives were changed by his vision is Nombeko Lephuthing, who says the internationally renowned shisanyama helped her build a career as a tour guide despite growing up as an orphan.

Ngcawuzele, the founder of Mzoli’s Place, died at his home at the weekend. His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from community members, businesspeople and tourism stakeholders who credit him with opening doors for township entrepreneurs and putting Gugulethu on the international map.

“As a result of Mzoli’s Place, I became a tour guide because of the tourists from South Africa and abroad who visited Gugulethu. We used to take tourists who visited Mzoli’s Place around our township and show them the community,” said Lephuthing.

Ngcawuzele was also known for helping those in need.

“I remember when I had to take my brother to the mountain, and I had nothing. I went to him because he knew my situation. He looked at me and gave me a sheep,” she said.

Long-time friend Xoliswa Nkala described Ngcawuzele as a generous businessperson who uplifted others while building his own success.

“He was such a good man. He helped a lot of people. His first business was selling tripe. He would go to the large butcheries in town and not only buy for himself but also supply other businesses in the area with meat.”

Nkala said Ngcawuzele’s impact extended far beyond his own business.

“When he started building Gugulethu Mall, many contractors from Gugulethu benefited. He always had something to give.”

She said Mzoli’s Place created an ecosystem of small businesses that thrived because of the steady stream of local and international visitors.

“When cars were parked in front of people’s yards, the owners were paid a R20 parking fee. On Mondays, he would give neighbours free meat. Others started businesses selling fruit, artwork and souvenirs because tourists and students were constantly visiting Mzoli’s Place.”

Ngcawuzele was recently honoured at the launch of the Gugulethu Heritage Forum, where community leaders acknowledged his contribution to township development.

Mzwandile Plaatjie, chair of the Gugulethu Heritage Forum, said he met Ngcawuzele in 1976 when he was a student activist at Langa High School.

“He was well known as an athlete and was one of the leaders of the 1976 student movement. He later started a small business in Gugulethu and supported many sporting codes by sponsoring competitions and local teams.”

He said Ngcawuzele’s business grew from a small meat outlet in Nyanga East before he moved to the premises that would become Mzoli’s Place.

“He was a trailblazer in township tourism and entrepreneurship. He opened opportunities for township businesses. Many homes around Mzoli’s Place operated small businesses because of the people who frequented the establishment,” Plaatjie said.

“We started seeing non-racialism at Mzoli’s Place. He attracted internationally known figures and visitors from around the world. This is a huge loss for us. He touched our lives in many ways.”

Eric Kweleta, secretary of the Khayelitsha Development Forum, said Ngcawuzele’s legacy would live on through the opportunities he created.

“He was more than an entrepreneur. He was a trailblazer who transformed a simple idea into a cultural landmark that celebrated community, heritage and the spirit of Gugulethu.

“Through his work, he created opportunities, inspired countless aspiring businesspeople and helped put Gugulethu on the global map. We have lost a remarkable leader and son of the soil.”

TimesLIVE