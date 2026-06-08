Repatriated Ghanaian pastor supports SA anti-illegal immigrant protests

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A Ghanaian pastor who lived in South Africa for 12 years has backed South Africans in their fight against illegal immigration.

The second group of more than 600 Ghanaian nationals was repatriated from South Africa over the weekend on two chartered flights arranged by their government. This follows the repatriation of a first group of 300 Ghanaians in late May, sparked by a surge in anti-immigrant attacks in South Africa.

The developments come amid escalating tensions surrounding undocumented foreigners in South Africa, where anti-immigrant groups have staged nationwide protests demanding immediate deportations.

While the Ghanaian government has condemned the demonstrations, the pastor, who arrived in Accra with the second group at the weekend, expressed solidarity with the grievances of South Africans.

“I personally share the grievances of South Africans,” he said in an interview with Channel One TV.

A Ghanaian repatriated from South Africa says that while he understands and sympathises with the grievances of young South Africans, he does not support how they've chosen to address their issues.#GhanaNews #CitiFM #ChannelOneTV #Xenophobia #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/jx7KqDf4MO — ChannelOne TV (@Channel1TVGHA) June 7, 2026

He argued that South African citizens have every right to protect their country, claiming that some foreigners contribute significantly to crime.

“They are right in the sense that I, as a Ghanaian, would not allow a foreigner to enter my country, take our women and turn them into sex tools. I would not allow foreigners to come here to sell drugs to our young boys and destroy their lives. That, I would not condone,” he said.

“I would not allow a foreigner to come to our country, illegally bridge electricity and water connections without paying, hijack buildings that do not belong to them, and then refuse to even let the police enter.”

The pastor further alleged that some undocumented individuals in South Africa commit serious crimes, including murder, knowing they cannot be easily traced by law enforcement. He emphasised that these are the issues fuelling local frustrations.

“These are legitimate concerns they have raised. As a minister of God, I will not sit down and dismiss them just because they are directed against foreign nationals,” he added.

However, while he validated the citizens’ concerns, he warned that their current approach is flawed.

“The method is wrong because, no matter what, the government must step in and handle this the right way. Right now, protesters are attacking both legal and illegal residents. This incorrect approach is exactly why the situation has become so serious and why so many people are complaining.”

Anti-immigrant groups in South Africa continue to demand the removal of undocumented foreigners and stricter border controls to protect local jobs, lower crime rates, and reduce the strain on public services.

The movement has issued an ultimatum ordering undocumented foreigners to leave the country by June 30, warning of a potential national shutdown if the government fails to act.

“Nobody should support a foreigner going into someone else’s country and behaving however they please,” the pastor concluded.

TimesLIVE