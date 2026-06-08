YFM DJ Samba ends year-long music hiatus with new single

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YFM DJ Samba is gearing up to make a comeback after releasing no music for nearly a year.

His latest single, titled Umuntu and featuring Philasande, gives his followers a glimpse into his upcoming Afro Tech project, which he promises will showcase his growth as an artist.

“Umuntu is a record that speaks to the heart while maintaining the infectious energy of the dancefloor,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“The time away from releasing music allowed me to grow, reflect and develop my sound. I wanted to make sure that when I returned, I did so with music that genuinely represents who I am today as an artist. This release is more than just new music, it marks a new chapter in my journey and reflects the growth, experiences and creative direction I’ve embraced over the years.”

Though he is widely known as a radio DJ, Samba has been on a music journey since picking up his first instrument in church, which was the keyboard.

“Music has always been at the centre of everything I do. While radio gave me a platform to share and celebrate great music, it also inspired me to create my own.

“Being exposed to different artists, sounds and stories over the years motivated me to become part of the creative process and express myself through music. The transition felt natural because music has always been my true passion.”

With Afro Tech having built an international market with artists like Black Coffee and Shimza at the forefront, Samba hopes to add his name to the growing list of local DJs who have gone global with the sound.

“Afro Tech is a genre that beautifully blends African identity with modern electronic music. What inspires me most is its ability to create emotion, energy and connection on the dancefloor while still telling authentic African stories.

“It gives me the freedom to experiment creatively while staying true to my roots, and it’s exciting to see the genre being embraced by audiences across the world.”

TshisaLIVE