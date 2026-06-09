EFF’s Malema accused of protecting Feroz Khan from being fired

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EFF leader Julius Malema EFF has been accused of protecting the head of crime intelligence, Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, from dismissal for misconduct.

This is one of the many allegations contained in an affidavit commissioned by Madlanga commission secretary Dr Nolitha Vukuza in response to an application by Khan, who is seeking an interdict for the commission not to download any information from his devices that were seized during his arrest in May.

Vukuza further attached an affidavit commissioned by the inquiry’s investigator, Tshepo Nyatlo.

According to Nyatlo, in July 2021 Khan leaked his disciplinary hearing notice to businessperson Mohamed Sayed, who is known to Malema.

On September 5 2021, Sayed sent Khan a voice note informing him that “Juju” (a reference to Malema) informed him that things are moving smoothly and that Khan should give him time.

Seventeen days later, Sayed sent Khan a message that read, “I [forgot] to tell you that Ju [reference to Malema] said that you will not ever resign, no matter what; this is a fight [from which] you will emerge victorious.”

The affidavit further alleges that at the request of Sayed, Khan provided Malema with confidential information.

WhatsApp chats show that on June 15 2021, Sayed forwarded Khan a text that is believed to be from Malema wherein he is demanding to know a complainant in a case opened at Sandton Police Station.

“Khan obliged by providing an extract from the South African Police Service’s (SAPS’) computerised case filing system with details of the name of the complainant in the case,” the affidavit read.

“A copy of the extract from the SAPS case filing system is attached as annexure ‘TN21′. Gen Khan then also separately messaged Mr Sayed with not only the complainant’s name but also his address.”

The complainant in that case is VBS Mutual Bank curator Anoosh Rooplal.

The investigator further highlights that Malema and former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu were implicated in the VBS looting scandal.

The Madlanga commission is investigating allegations of criminal and political interference in the criminal justice system.

The commission has issued a notice for Khan to appear before it on July 1. Among the topics that the commission intends to probe him on is the nature of his relationship with Malema and whether Malema politically protected him from disciplinary hearings.

Malema and Khan have not commented on the allegations as the application was made public only on Monday night.

Sowetan