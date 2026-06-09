Lobby group takes school to court over no-payment expulsions

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Section27 will be in the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday to apply for the re-enrolment of three children in an independent school.

Section27 will be in the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday to apply for the re-enrolment of three children in an independent school after their expulsion because of outstanding fees.

The lobby group is representing a parent of the children.

Two of the three pupils are in grade 12 and have been deregistered for their 2026 Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams. The third is a grade 4 pupil.

The parent and the school have been engaged in ongoing disputes over fees for years.

Section27 alleges: “These disputes have led to the children facing ongoing disbarment from classes and school activities.

“The school does not allege that the learners are academically unqualified, disruptive, or otherwise unsuitable to remain enrolled. Their exclusion is based solely on arrears.”

By law, independent schools are allowed to enforce payment contracts and to take action to recover outstanding fees.

Section27 asserts, however that ”the school ought to have provided a fair hearing to the parent and her children as to why the contract should not be cancelled. In doing so, the school would have upheld the best interests of the child principle and not have infringed the right to basic education and dignity."

“The refusal to register the grade 12s for the 2026 IEB examinations places them at risk of losing an entire academic year. This could have far-reaching ramifications for their education, their careers and their futures in general.”

TimesLIVE