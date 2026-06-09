Parolees among guards arrested in e-hailing attack probe

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Three firearms were confiscated when the security guards were arrested. File image

Two of the three taxi patrollers who stand accused of threatening e-hailing drivers in KwaZulu-Natal have previous criminal convictions, according to preliminary information.

Transport MEC Siboniso Duma said authorities have been informed one is on parole and another recently finished parole.

“Clearly, this will be considered a parole violation, which may lead to its cancellation,“ he said.

The trio is linked to at least two cases of intimidation.

After footage was shared showing the gun-wielding guards harassing an e-hailing driver and female passengers in KwaNdengezi last week, Duma said another e-hailing driver has approached the department with serious allegations against the same men.

“We encouraged the e-hailing driver to open a case of intimidation and to hand over the footage to police. The case was registered at KwaNdengezi police station.”

Duma announced the security guards had been arrested on June 4. He said three firearms were confiscated, one of which “is the subject of a separate investigation”.

Their security company, allegedly hired by the KwaNdengezi Taxi Association, was placed under investigation in terms of the Firearms Control Act.

“We have been informed shots were fired at the tyres, resulting in the e-hailing driver losing control and his car colliding with another car,” Duma said.

Video footage showed the guards encircllng the e-hailing vehicle and brandishing guns at the occupants. The driver is pulled out while the fearful passengers disembark.

The MEC said his department was committed to ensuring stability in the transport sector working with the South African National Taxi Council and other roleplayers.

”We reiterate our position that we will never turn a blind eye when such cases are reported to us. We state this because we understand that in such circumstances, community members have no-one else to turn to."

The leadership of the KwaNdengezi Taxi Association has convened a community meeting on Tuesday “as part of ensuring a long-lasting peace and stability in the area”.

Duma said: “Our team from the public regulatory entity will attend the meeting to ensure we all pull in the same direction.”

TimesLIVE