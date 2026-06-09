POLL | Is it acceptable for opposition MPs to grill ministers using questions ghostwritten for them?

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Evidence before the Madlanga commission of inquiry suggests that a senior police crime intelligence official may have helped draft parliamentary questions that were posed to a former minister in parliament. Picture:

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A startling revelation emerging from the inquiry led by retired constitutional court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has sparked debate about the role of intelligence operatives in parliamentary oversight.

Evidence heard at the commission suggests that a senior police crime intelligence official may have helped draft parliamentary questions that were later used by opposition MPs to challenge government ministers on matters relating to tenders, corruption and alleged wrongdoing.

The development has raised difficult questions about accountability, democracy and the use of insider information in politics.

TimesLIVE