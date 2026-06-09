Taxi violence trio jailed for hijackings and attempted murder

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Three members of a criminal gang linked to taxi violence sentenced to lengthy sentences. Stock image.

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Three members of a criminal gang linked to taxi violence and vehicle hijackings have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms by the Polokwane high court.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the three were sentenced for crimes including attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of explosives.

“Phuti William Mehlape, 40, received an effective 38 years’ direct imprisonment,” said Malabi.

Mehlape was convicted on two counts of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Matsiri Peter Mokgokong, 52, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for possession of explosives.

Kgabo Johannes Moloto, 45, a taxi owner affiliated with the Moletjie Taxi Association, was jailed for 15 years for his role in the offences.

The court heard that in 2021, Moletjie taxi owner Milford Mmamafa Hlahla and one of his passengers were shot during an attack in which both survived with injuries.

After investigations, police intercepted a stolen Toyota Etios linked to the attempted murder on the N1 South near Mokopane while it was travelling towards Gauteng. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Pretoria.

The accused were arrested and explosives were recovered during the investigation.

During the trial, the court heard that Moloto had hired the hitman, while Mehlape carried out the attack with two accomplices who have since died.

Evidence further linked the gang to two vehicle hijackings in the Matlala area and an armed robbery at a liquor outlet in Mankweng.

The court noted that Mehlape committed some of the offences while out on bail. He was rearrested in 2021 after violating his bail conditions, resulting in the revocation of his bail and forfeiture of his bail money to the state.

All three accused pleaded not guilty. David Sebelebele led the prosecution and presented evidence that proved their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Limpopo director of public prosecutions Ivy Thenga welcomed the sentences. She commended Sebelebele, the provincial tracking team and the provincial investigation unit for their work.

“Their efforts ensured that those responsible for serious violent crimes were brought to justice,” Thenga said.

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