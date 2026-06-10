79 undocumented workers found at major Cape Town building site

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A raid on a Cape Town building site in Lower Long Street gives an indication of the scale of the undocumented labour challenge.

The Western Cape’s booming construction sector is under intensified scrutiny as authorities ramp up efforts to crack down on undocumented labourers, labour law violations and regulatory noncompliance at building sites.

A recent multidisciplinary compliance operation at a major construction site on Lower Long Street in the CBD uncovered 79 undocumented foreigners working on the project, highlighting concerns about illegal employment practices in one of the country’s fastest-growing industries.

The operation brought together officials from the departments of employment and labour and home affairs, the police, metro police, the Building Industry Bargaining Council (BIBC) and other enforcement agencies.

According to the BIBC, the main contractor on the site was Tri-Star Construction (Pty) Ltd, with about 200 employees working on the project. About half of the workers were foreigners who were removed from the site for formal verification by the home affairs department. Authorities later confirmed that 79 of them were undocumented.

The inspection came amid renewed national focus on illegal immigration and labour compliance. Addressing the nation on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that illegal immigration posed a threat to South Africa’s security, stability and economic progress.

He said employers who hired and exploited undocumented immigrants were undermining opportunities for South Africans while eroding labour standards and fair competition.

Speaking on behalf of the BIBC, Danie Hattingh said the operation reflected a significant shift towards co-ordinated enforcement in the Western Cape building industry.

“These inspections are about far more than undocumented workers. They are about strengthening accountability in an industry increasingly challenged by subcontracting abuses and regulatory noncompliance,” he said. “Noncompliance not only affects workers but also undermines employers who are forced to compete against companies cutting costs by operating outside the law.”

Hattingh said sites involving multiple subcontractors and labour brokers often presented compliance and safety risks where oversight is weak.

“Large projects frequently involve several layers of contractors, creating opportunities to bypass employment obligations, registration requirements and labour legislation. Integrated operations enable regulators and enforcement agencies to respond far more effectively,” he said.

Deputy minister of employment and labour Jomo Sibiya addressed workers gathered at designated evacuation points during the operation, explaining that the inspection is part of broader efforts to strengthen labour law enforcement.

Authorities have increasingly identified the construction sector as a high-risk environment for labour exploitation, undocumented employment and regulatory avoidance, particularly on large-scale developments that rely heavily on subcontracted foreign workers.

The Lower Long Street operation followed two similar multi-agency inspections conducted in Table View in November 2025. Co-ordinated by Vincent Domingo, principal inspector at the department of employment and labour, the operations targeted undocumented workers and law violations at projects where Tailor Made Construction (Pty) Ltd and Balwin Properties (Pty) Ltd were the principal contractors.

According to the BIBC, 28 employees at the Thorpe Garage development were verified by home affairs as being undocumented.

At the Suikerbos Lifestyle Estate development, officials encountered so many foreigners that the operation could not be completed in a single day.

Hattingh said compliance with labour laws, bargaining council agreements, immigration requirements and occupational health and safety standards could no longer be treated as optional.

“Joint enforcement operations are expected to increase throughout 2026 as co-operation between regulators deepens, strengthening accountability and protecting lawful employment practices,” he said.

Industry stakeholders increasingly recognise that noncompliance contributes to wage suppression, worker exploitation, unfair competition and reduced sustainability in the sector.

Against this backdrop, Hattingh said workers’ documentation and registration, and compliance verification had become critical risk areas for contractors and developers.

“We are seeing a much stronger enforcement environment emerging,” he said. “Contractors that fail to comply with labour and regulatory obligations should expect increased monitoring and enforcement.”

Hattingh believes the heightened enforcement drive will ultimately strengthen the industry.

“These operations are about protecting the integrity and sustainability of the building sector. A stronger culture of compliance benefits workers, responsible employers and the entire industry.”

Work at the Lower Long Street construction site was temporarily suspended while officials conducted inspections, resulting in multiple arrests linked to undocumented foreigners.

TimesLIVE