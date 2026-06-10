Community charity run to support vulnerable children on Youth Day

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Non-profit organisation CRC Cares is set to host the second instalment of its Run For Me charity fun run on Youth Day.

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Non-profit organisation CRC Cares is set to host the second instalment of its Run For Me charity fun run on Youth Day, June 16, to raise funds for the Talitha Cumi Place of Safety, a home dedicated to vulnerable children.

Launched in 2025, the fun run will take place in various regions across the country including Midrand, Bloemfontein, George, Gqeberha and Rustenburg. Covering distances ranging from 5km to 11km, the event brings together community members, families, schools and churches.

“The event aims to mobilise people from all walks of life to make a tangible difference in the lives of vulnerable children,” said Keshia van Rooyen, head of CRC Cares.

Van Rooyen added that the initiative raised both awareness and crucial funds for the home, which provides care and protection for children who have experienced abuse, neglect, abandonment or other forms of vulnerability.

During the event, participants select the name of a specific child to “run for”. Van Rooyen noted that this created a deeply personal connection between the participants and the children whose lives are being impacted.

“‘Run For Me is more than just a charity fun run. It is a call to action to ensure that no child feels abandoned, forgotten, or without hope. Every single step represents compassion in action.”

Non-profit organisation CRC Cares is set to host the second instalment of its Run For Me charity fun run on Youth Day. (supplied)

Established in 2008 as the social outreach and humanitarian arm of CRC Church, Talitha Cumi provides refuge, protection and holistic care for traumatised and neglected children. Since its inception, the home has cared for more than 1,300 children.

The Run For Me initiative has quickly captured the hearts of local communities. Its inaugural 2025 event drew an impressive 2,800 participants.

In 2025 alone, CRC Cares achieved the following milestones:

1.6 million meals served

5,100+ people clothed

700 children supported through sports programmes

260 unemployed youth placed into work opportunities

10 tertiary bursaries awarded

100 smartphones distributed to job-seeking youth

“Our community projects have become a platform that mobilises thousands of young people nationally around a cause greater than themselves,” Van Rooyen explained. “In 2025 alone, we witnessed over 5,000 volunteers participating in our campaigns across the country.”

Van Rooyen emphasised that young people played a massive role within the organisation, highlighting the significance of hosting the event on Youth Day.

“By hosting the event on this day, participants are reminded that every child deserves safety, dignity, opportunity, and hope,” she said. “The event shifts the focus from simply remembering the past to actively investing in the future of South Africa’s children.

“This Youth Day, we are reminded that the future of our nation depends entirely on how we care for our children — especially the most vulnerable among us.”

TimesLIVE