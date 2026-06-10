Family of Cartrack’s deceased employee to meet with company

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Cartrack has opened a case with the police after the death of employee Gcina Dhladhla.

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The family of a Soweto woman who died inside a toilet cubicle at work say they were expecting to meet with Cartrack on Wednesday in a bid to find answers regarding what led to her death.

According to the woman’s aunt, Nomusa Dhladhla, the family intends to take further action following the death of Gcina Dhladhla, 29, who died at her Rosebank workplace after allegedly repeatedly informing her manager she was unwell.

“Today [Wednesday], we are going to meet with the company to discuss the way forward regarding my niece’s death. As a family, we have many burning questions that we want to ask Cartrack, and we deserve answers,” said Dhladhla.

She said the company had yet to provide the family with any information, and they hoped the meeting would help them understand the circumstances that led to Gcina’s death.

Dhladhla added that while the family did not intend to let the matter rest, they were primarily focused on preparing for Gcina’s funeral, scheduled to take place on Saturday. “We just want to focus on laying Gcina to rest. Everything else will follow after that. We are not happy as a family about the way she died.”

Cartrack’s director of corporate affairs, Lauren Human, said an official investigation was under way.

“A case has been opened with the police to conduct a thorough investigation into both the incident and the circumstances leading up to it,” she said.

She said the company’s thoughts were with Gcina’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time, and extended its condolences to all those affected by the loss.

Human added that in line with the company’s commitment to privacy, dignity and respect for the family, it would not comment further on the circumstances surrounding the matter.“However, once the investigation has been concluded, and with the permission of the family, we will release our findings.”

The ANC Youth League is expected to stage a picket outside the company’s offices in Rosebank on Thursday morning.

Sowetan