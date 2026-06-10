Icebolethu funeral home rubbishes claim of bricks in church leader’s coffin

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Church elders at the funeral of Thami Elijah Nkonyane, the late leader of the Christian Catholic Apostolic Holy Spirit Church in Zion, also known as Inyoni Emhlophe, in Newcastle.

A leading funeral home which is being investigated for fraud has dismissed claims the body of Thami Elijah Nkonyane, the late leader of the Christian Catholic Apostolic Holy Spirit Church in Zion, also known as Inyoni Emhlophe, is missing.

In a statement on Wednesday, Icebolethu said they carried out the church leader’s funeral in Osizweni, Newcastle, on Saturday in accordance with instructions.

The funeral was interrupted when police served papers on Nkonyane’s partner Priscilla Sizeni Mazibuko (MaKhuzwayo), ordering her to hand over the coffin to his wife, Dolly Nkonyane (MaNgcobo).

The church announced Nkonyane passed away on May 24, but didn’t disclose how or where he died.

In a statement the church said his wife, whom he married in 1988, went to court to get an urgent interdict with his family to stop the June 6 funeral after MaKhuzwayo, who lived with Nkonyane in Durban before his death, had “unilaterally” arranged the lavish event without consulting MaNgcobo or the extended Nkonyane family.

However, when the coffin was opened, the family were distraught to discover it was allegedly filled with building blocks.

KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Osizweni police are investigating a case of fraud “following an incident in which a funeral was arranged to bury what was found to be building blocks inside a coffin, not a corpse, at the church”.

The family registered a criminal case against funeral home Icebolethu and MaKhuzwayo amid claims Nkonyane’s body was missing. They went to court to exhume what they believe is Nkonyane’s remains from his property.

Icebolethu said it is aware of the concerns relating to the funeral service.

“As a company entrusted with serving bereaved families, we take any matter involving our funeral operations seriously and are committed to conducting ourselves with professionalism, integrity, and respect for the law at all times.

The funeral home said the following:

The body is not missing. The family buried the body as per their preference.

There were no bricks inside the casket, those claims are not true. We request the public to refrain from spreading false claims, they are tarnishing the legacy of the late church leader, the family and the church.

Icebolethu Group acknowledges and respects the family’s beliefs, customs, and cultural practices.

As per procedure and family’s request, Icebolethu delivered the deceased’s remains on Friday to the family home.

On Saturday Icebolethu carried on with the normal funeral proceedings.

During the funeral service, Icebolethu was served with a court order and complied.

They said that throughout the process, Icebolethu’s priority was to remain compliant with legal directives, the preservation of the dignity of the deceased, and the safety and well-being of all affected parties.

The funeral home said, as the matter is subject to further investigation, it didn’t want to comment on specific allegations or details circulating on various platforms.

“We respectfully request that members of the public allow the relevant authorities and processes to take their course and avoid speculation that may prejudice ongoing proceedings or cause unnecessary distress. We also request that the families be given the space and support to resolve their differences.”

TimesLIVE