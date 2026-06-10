Police sergeant found with R80,000 at Lebombo border

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Sgt Raynas Nguyuza, stationed at the Lebombo port of entry, was arrested on allegations of corruption linked to illegal movement of stolen and fraudulently obtained vehicles.

A police sergeant stationed at the Lebombo port of entry has been arrested on allegations of corruption linked to illegal movement of stolen and fraudulently obtained vehicles across the South Africa-Mozambique border.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi said Sgt Raynas Piet Nguyuza, 42, was arrested after a targeted undercover operation on Monday by the Hawks, with support from crime intelligence and tactical operations management and surveillance teams.

“Intelligence reports revealed that criminal syndicates involved in vehicle theft, car hijackings and insurance fraud were allegedly working with corrupt law enforcement officials at the busy border crossing,” Nkosi said.

It is believed the syndicate facilitated the movement of stolen vehicles from South Africa into Mozambique in exchange for bribes.

Investigators allege that corrupt officials received money depending on the type of vehicle that was allowed to cross the border without interception.

“During the operation, Nguyuza was on duty and allegedly accepted a gratification payment from an undercover agent,” Nkosi said.

Nguyuza was immediately arrested and found in possession of R80,000 in operational funds, which were recovered during the arrest.

Nguyuza appeared in the Komatipoort magistrate’s court on Wednesday. His bail application was not finalised and the matter was postponed to Friday for the continuation of bail proceedings.

Mpumalanga head of the Hawks, Maj-Gen Nico Gerber, reaffirmed the unit’s commitment to combating corruption in law enforcement agencies and that those who abused positions of trust would be held accountable.

TimesLIVE