Residents fear massive Pinelands development could overwhelm infrastructure and erase community assets

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Community organisations in Pinelands are mobilising opposition to a proposed mixed-use development on the King David Mowbray Golf Precinct, warning that the project could place unsustainable pressure on municipal infrastructure while threatening long-standing community and sporting assets.

The City of Cape Town has unveiled draft plans for the precinct, which include affordable housing, retail and commercial space, recreational facilities, a school and a proposed new train station. The city has launched a public participation process, with comments due by July 6.

However, the Pinelands Ratepayers & Residents Association (PRRA), the King David Mowbray Golf Club and the Clyde Pinelands Football Club have urged residents and the broader Cape Town community to formally object to the current proposal, arguing that its scale far exceeds what the area can reasonably accommodate.

In a joint statement, the organisations said they support affordable housing and responsible development but believe the current proposal comes at too great a cost.

Desray Britz, chairperson of the PRRA, said the scale of the proposed development was unprecedented for the area.

“The sheer scale of what is being proposed is astonishing,” said Britz.

“A portion of the development falls within Pinelands, while much of it is directly adjacent to the suburb. The proposal includes approximately 6,700 residential units, along with light industrial and commercial spaces.”

For comparison, Britz said the proposed housing development amounts to more than half of the existing residential units currently found in Pinelands.

“The development of both Pinelands sections will likely exacerbate what is already difficult traffic congestion in Pinelands and surrounding areas,” she said.

Britz also questioned whether adequate social infrastructure had been planned.

“The proposal contains only one school, which is woefully inadequate given existing capacity constraints in the region.”

The organisations argue that the development could place additional strain on water, sewage, electricity and transport infrastructure at a time when Cape Town is already facing growing urban pressures.

Mike Flax, chairperson of the King David Mowbray Golf Club, said the proposal also threatens a facility with deep historical and social significance.

“The club is 116 years old, one of the most diverse and inclusive golf clubs in South Africa, and the only viable home of the South African Disabled Golf Association,” said Flax.

Meanwhile, Clyde Pinelands Football Club chairperson Viren Jagarnath said the potential loss or reduction of sporting facilities would have lasting consequences for the community.

“We are the oldest non-amalgamated football club in South Africa and part of the social fabric of this area,” he said.

“Our fields support youth development, grassroots sport and community participation. People from every background come together here. Once a space like this is gone, or reduced to a single field, it is gone forever.”

The City of Cape Town has defended the proposal, saying it is rooted in long-standing planning policies aimed at promoting spatial transformation, affordable housing and integrated urban development.

Mayoral committee member for economic growth James Vos said the precinct was identified for future development in the Municipal Spatial Development Framework (MSDF), which was approved by council in 2018 and updated in 2023 after public participation processes.

Specialist studies covering transport, bulk engineering services, environmental matters and land-use planning considerations are currently under way to establish what infrastructure is required to support the proposed development without degrading services to existing residents. — Mayoral committee member for economic growth James Vos

“The precinct is identified as a New Development Area, supporting its suitability for integrated mixed-use development, improved accessibility and the inclusion of affordable housing within the inner core,” said Vos.

He said the city’s approach is informed by previous planning studies conducted in 2015 and a feasibility study completed in 2022.

However, Vos stressed that the project remains at an exploratory stage.

“No development rights have been applied for, no final concept has been approved, and no disposal of land has been concluded,” he said.

“The current public participation process, including the Public Open House on 20 June 2026 and the comment period closing on 6 July 2026, is intended to inform the concept before any statutory processes commence.”

Responding to concerns about infrastructure capacity, Vos said the city would only support a development that can be sustained by existing or upgraded services.

“Specialist studies covering transport, bulk engineering services, environmental matters and land-use planning considerations are currently under way to establish what infrastructure is required to support the proposed development without degrading services to existing residents,” he said.

“Where these studies identify the need for upgrades or new installations, those requirements will form part of the project proposal and are expected to become conditions of any approvals granted by the City and Provincial Government.”

“The City’s position is straightforward: if the evidence does not support a sustainable development, the concept will be revised accordingly.”

Vos said transport, heritage, environmental and engineering assessments are under way and that public submissions will play a key role in shaping the final concept before any formal applications are submitted.

Despite the City’s assurances, the three organisations maintain that the proposal does not adequately justify the loss of valuable community assets.

While acknowledging the need for affordable housing and urban development, they argue that alternative sites exist that could deliver similar benefits without compromising sporting facilities, green spaces and the character of the area.

With the public participation period now underway, the proposed redevelopment is shaping up to be one of Cape Town’s most closely watched planning battles, pitting the city’s ambitions for spatial transformation against residents’ concerns over infrastructure, heritage and the future identity of Pinelands.