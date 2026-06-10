Robbers bring own card machine to tap into victim’s banking app

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The robbers used their own card machine to tap into the victim's banking app.

A woman was held up at gunpoint in the family home by robbers who forced her to cash out her bank account.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said this took place at Rwanda Village in the early hours of Saturday.

“A 35-year-old woman was asleep in her bedroom when she was awakened by an unknown male suspect. The suspect reportedly pointed a firearm at her and forced her into another room, where she found her mother and brother being held hostage by a group of seven male suspects.”

Two of the suspects were armed with firearms, police were told.

“The suspects allegedly robbed the family of cellular phones, a laptop and a router.

“They forced the complainant to unlock her banking application and allegedly transferred an undisclosed amount of money from her bank account using a card machine they had brought with them.”

The suspects then allegedly compelled the woman’s brother to drive them in his white Toyota Legend 45 bakkie from the family residence to a secluded area. Once there, they instructed him to stop the vehicle, he then fled the scene on foot.

Cases of house robbery and kidnapping have been opened for further investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist in the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sgt Mokako Maake on 072-917-2425/082-469-0900, visit the nearest police station, call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111, or provide information through the MySAPS App.

Police investigations are continuing.

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