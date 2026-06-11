WATCH | Free State pupil arrested over ‘assault’ of student teacher

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In the video, the perpetrator can be seen physically assaulting the young woman on two occasions. Stock photo.

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Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for an attack captured on video on a female student teacher in the Free State, which has been widely shared.

In the video, the perpetrator can be seen physically assaulting the young woman on two occasions — while another unidentified woman, believed to be a relative of the attacker, can be heard hurling insults at the victim.

The student teacher had criticised a motorist for driving too close to the pavement where she was walking, according to a social media attributed to her. The driver and two of his family members then harassed her, she said. This was in view of a colleague and other members of the public.

A female student from the University of the Free State was physically attacked by a family in Bloemfontein while conducting her practical teaching at a nearby school. pic.twitter.com/3qtLkfztbJ — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) June 11, 2026

Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae has strongly condemned the incident, saying she was horrified to see the attack on the woman, who posed no threat to her attackers. The assault is a sobering reminder that the fight against gender-based violence is far from over, she said, calling society to redouble its efforts to combat the scourge.

“I join the people of our province in condemning the barbaric attack on a defenceless woman by a violent man. There is absolutely no justification for this act of violence and we appeal to our law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrator to book and a harsh sentence to be imposed on the perpetrator,” said Letsoha-Mathae.

“It is also deeply worrying to see a woman actively taking part in attacking another woman. We are not going to win this battle if women are active participants in the violation of other women.

This embarrassing attack has taken us a few steps back in our efforts to end violence against women and children, but we are not going to allow this incident to demoralise us. We are determined to end violence against the most vulnerable in our society — MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, Free State premier

“This embarrassing attack has taken us a few steps back in our efforts to end violence against women and children, but we are not going to allow this incident to demoralise us. We are determined to end violence against the most vulnerable in our society.”

Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli confirmed that the victim has laid an assault charge.

“Following the surfacing of a video clip on various social media platforms showing a physical altercation where a male individual is seen assaulting a 21-year-old female, police can confirm that a 22-year-old high school learner has been arrested and charged,” said the police.

“​He is expected to make his first court appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on June 12.

“​We strongly plead for calm and space to allow the police investigation to take its natural course.

“The SAPS views all acts of violence, particularly against the vulnerable, in a serious light and is committed to ensuring that justice is served.”

TimesLIVE