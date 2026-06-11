More than 300 happy new homeowners receive houses in West Rand

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More than 300 houses were handed over to new homeowners in the West Rand by Gauteng MEC of human settlements Tasneem Motara on Thursday.

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More than 300 new houses were handed over to new homeowners at Droogeheueel Mega Project in the West Rand local municipality on Thursday by Gauteng MEC of human settlements Tasneem Motara.

Terry-Ann van Eck, the MEC’s spokesperson, said the transfers focused on accelerating housing delivery, restoring dignity to communities and expanding access to secure tenure across the province.

During the handover, Rand West mayor William Matsheke congratulated the new homeowners and urged them to protect the assets. “This government has done a great deal to improve the lives of the people of Gauteng, particularly in the West Rand Region. We remain committed to ensuring that communities have access to essential social amenities, including schools, clinics, police stations and early childhood-development centres.”

Motara said her department was tightening its housing allocation after calls from the auditor-general to ensure homes went to deserving beneficiaries. “As a department, we will continue to monitor and safeguard the integrity of the process.”

The MEC also called on residents to pay for municipal services, adding that those unable to pay were encouraged to register for the municipality’s indigent support programme.

“If you are struggling to pay your municipal bills, please approach the municipality and register for the indigent programme so that you can receive the necessary assistance,” she said.

The MEC told beneficiaries that while the government provided the houses at no cost, upkeep was critical. “A home of this nature in some established suburbs could cost more than R1m, yet the government provides it to qualifying beneficiaries at no cost.

“However, the value of these homes can only be preserved if we take pride in them, maintain them properly, and keep our communities clean,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Nompumelelo Mofokeng, 56, expressed her happiness after waiting close to three decades. “I am extremely excited because I was beginning to lose hope after applying for a house in 1996. Today, my children and I finally have a place we can call home.”

TimesLIVE