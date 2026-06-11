WATCH | Pretoria communities unite for Bafana’s World Cup opener

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With the 2026 Fifa World Cup finally here, the Pretoria community is buzzing with excitement. Mexico and South Africa will open the event when they face off at Mexico City stadium on Thursday at 9pm.

Pretoria community members will be watching the game at different locations.

Ekhaya Junction accommodation students will be watching the opening game of the World Cup in their residence.

The general manager of Ekhaya Junction, Mathaba Mothata, said students deserve a well-earned break.

“What could be more meaningful than coming together to support our country? We knew we couldn’t let our students miss out on the incredible World Cup festivities,” he said.

“The energy on the ground is unmatched as fans prepare for the big opening game against Mexico. There is a strong feeling in the air that this year will be different from the 2010 World Cup.”

South Africa drew with Mexico 1-1 in the first fixture of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

As SA prepares to face Mexico in the opening match of the world Cup on tonight excitement in Pretoria has reached a fever pitch. With locals backing Hugo Broos’ unbeaten squad, fans are confident that this tournament will yield a very different result from 2010.



Video: ES Majola pic.twitter.com/gL82a5n8tj — Emanuel Majola (@majola_emanuel) June 11, 2026

Taxi operator Billy Mahlare says he is confident of a victory by South Africa. Mahlare plans to watch the game in Mabopane, where a fan park has been set up with activities starting at 8pm.

“I am so excited about the World Cup. We believe the boys will make us proud and beat Mexico. The coach just needs to put out the right line-up.

“Personally, I hope he starts with players like Iqraam Rayners and Evidence Makgopa to make sure we secure the win,” he said.

Tshwane University of Technology student Austin Mobbie said his prediction for Thursday’s game was a 2-1 win for South Africa.

“I have complete faith in the boys because they have been playing well. We are on a 23-game unbeaten streak, which shows the great structure and amazing work that coach Hugo Broos is doing with Bafana Bafana,” he said.

Mobbie said due to it being the opening match of the tournament, the team had a golden opportunity to do something special.

“The whole country is behind them. The boys just need to show up, do their best and get those three points today.”

Mobbie said he planned to catch all the action live from the comfort of his home.

TimesLIVE