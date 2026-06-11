We want answers on Gcina’s death − Cartrack employee’s family

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Cartrack has opened a case with the police after the death of employee Gcina Dhladhla.

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The family of Gcina Dhladhla, the Soweto woman who died inside a toilet cubicle at her place of employment at Cartrack in Rosebank, Johannesburg, say they are on a mission to find answers regarding what led to her death.

According to the woman’s aunt, Nomusa Dhladhla, the family intend to take further action following her death last week after allegedly repeatedly informing her manager she was unwell.

Dhladhla said the family was expected to meet with the company on Wednesday [yesterday] to discuss the way forward regarding her niece’s death. “As a family, we have many burning questions that we want to ask Cartrack, and we deserve answers,” said Dhladhla.

She said the company had yet to provide the family with any information, and they hoped the meeting would help them understand the circumstances that led to Gcina’s death.

Dhladhla added that while the family did not intend to let the matter rest, they were primarily focused on preparing for Gcina’s funeral, scheduled to take place on Saturday. “We just want to focus on laying Gcina to rest. Everything else will follow after that. We are not happy as a family about the way she died.”

Cartrack’s director of corporate affairs, Lauren Human, said an official investigation was under way.

“A case has been opened with the police to conduct a thorough investigation into both the incident and the circumstances leading up to it,” she said.

Human said the company’s thoughts were with Gcina’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time, and extended its condolences to all those affected by the loss.

She added that in line with the company’s commitment to privacy, dignity and respect for the family, they will not comment further on the circumstances surrounding the matter. “However, once the investigation has been concluded, and with the permission of the family, we will release our findings.”

Dhladhla said when her niece collapsed, an ambulance was not immediately called.

Though Dhladhla was home in Soweto at the time, she said she called a private ambulance to go to Cartrack’s offices where the company’s first aiders were struggling to revive her niece.

“I had to call an ambulance from a private hospital because the manager [at Cartrack] went to Rosebank Clinic to inquire about the costs instead of focusing on saving my niece’s life. They were worried about who was going to pay,” said Dhladhla.

“They [managers at Cartrack] told me they were waiting for an ambulance, but they did not have a reference number. They kept telling me that her pulse was low, but nothing was done to rush her to hospital and save her life.”

She said her niece had submitted two sick notes in the two weeks leading up to her death, citing ill health and extreme fatigue. However, she said she was instructed to continue reporting for duty, adding that Gcina had been given warnings after submitting the sick notes.

The ANC Youth League was expected to stage a picket outside the company’s offices in Rosebank on Thursday morning.

Sowetan