Your old certificate is safe but SA is changing how it trains workers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

January 22, 2026.Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela briefs the media on the plans of the post school Education and Training (PSET) sector for the 2026 accademic year as well as state of readiness thereof held at the Ronnie Mamoepa media Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Story audio is generated using AI

Higher education minister Buti Manamela has assured students that the qualifications they have already earned remain valid as the government pushes ahead with plans to modernise South Africa’s qualifications system.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Manamela announced transitional arrangements for pre-2009 qualifications as part of the government’s move towards occupational qualifications that place a stronger focus on workplace experience and practical skills.

Manamela said the transition was aimed at strengthening the country’s skills development system rather than taking away the value of existing qualifications.

“Let me state from the outset that this transition is not about invalidating qualifications that people have worked hard to achieve; nor is it about diminishing the value of learning that has already taken place. Every qualification that has already been awarded remains valid, recognised and recorded on the National Learners’ Records Database (NLRD),” he said.

According to the minister, older qualifications have played an important role in developing the workforce, but the government now wants qualifications that better prepare students for employment in today’s work environment.

“The legacy qualifications, as they are called, have contributed meaningfully to workforce development and economic participation over many years. However, these qualifications have favoured the classroom over the workshop.

“What we are introducing are qualifications that guarantee practical experience and workplace placement. It is about modernising the system to make the skills revolution a reality,” he said.

The transition stems from a directive published in June 2024, which set out plans to move away from pre-2009 qualifications towards a system designed to better reflect workplace needs, technological changes and the demands of the economy.

To date, 948 occupational qualifications and part-qualifications have been registered on the National Qualifications Framework. Of the 1,475 pre-2009 qualifications that had reached their registration end date, 630 were granted enrolment extensions after consultations with stakeholders, while the rest were deregistered because they either had no enrolled learners or had already been replaced by occupational qualifications.

Manamela said the government would adopt a differentiated approach to extensions after assessing qualifications individually.

For pre-2009 qualifications and National Accredited Technical Education Diploma (Nated) programmes, some qualifications will receive targeted extensions of between six and 24 months, depending on factors such as learner impact, industry needs and the availability of replacement qualifications.

“Importantly, these are not blanket extensions; each qualification has been assessed on its own merits,” he said.

The list of qualifications that have been granted extensions, together with their replacement occupational qualifications, will be published in a government gazette on June 15 and made available on the South African Qualifications Authority website.

Manamela also sought to reassure students enrolled in Nated Report 190-1 programmes.

“Students currently enrolled in N4 to N6 programmes should continue with their studies as planned and should not be concerned that their qualifications will lose recognition,” he said.

The government is also working to help Nated students complete the workplace experience needed to obtain their National N Diplomas.

Manamela said the department had completed the verification process for students requiring workplace-based experience and was securing funding for stipends through partnerships with industry and government departments. He said the department, with support from Setas, currently facilitates workplace placements for about 21,000 TVET students each year.

To oversee the reforms, the government has established a technical task team that will monitor implementation, address bottlenecks and co-ordinate work across areas including quality assurance, funding, data management, TVET rollout and communication.

Manamela said the long-term goal is to create a qualifications system that better serves students, employers and the economy.

“Our objective is clear: to build a qualifications system that commands public trust, meets the demands of industry, supports economic development and equips South Africans with the skills required to thrive in the jobs of today and the opportunities of the future,” he said.

He added that South Africa was moving towards “a modern, high-quality occupational qualifications system that responds to the needs of industry, strengthens the competitiveness of our economy and expands opportunities for all”.

TimesLIVE