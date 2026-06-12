South Africa

Trio sentenced to life imprisonment for contract killing

Natasha Valoyi Valoyi

Natasha Valoyi

Reporter

Twenty-four people face charges of fraud, theft and corruption relating to the police service contract for vehicle repairs in 2017.
Three men have each been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Pakistani businessman Mamun Hosain. (Gallo Images/IStock)

Story audio is generated using AI

The Gqeberha regional court has sentenced three men to life imprisonment for killing a Pakistani businessman, Mamun Hosain, at his shop in Loerie mini market near Humansdorp.

Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Kirsten Johannes, 24, Justin Johannes, 29, and Daviton Brown, 23, were convicted of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

“Brown was also convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances,” Tyali said.

Tyali said evidence before the court showed that another Pakistani national had allegedly hired the trio to kill Hosain.

On October 22 2024, the trio drove together to Hosain’s shop at Loerie mini market and parked outside. Justin Johannes handed a firearm to Kirsten Johannes and Brown with instructions to shoot the victim.

Kirsten Johannes and Brown entered the shop, where Kirsten shot Hosain three times. After Hosain was fatally wounded, Brown took a till from the shop. The pair then fled in a getaway vehicle driven by Justin Johannes.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident provided police with information that led to the tracing and arrest of the three men.

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