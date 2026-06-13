‘When my mother died, everything changed’: Prince Kaybee on grief, healing and cycling

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Prince Kaybee is best known for producing hit songs and commanding crowds from behind the decks, but lately the musician has been finding comfort on two wheels.

As he prepared to cycle from Johannesburg to Durban on Saturday as part of the HiPace Cycle Challenge, the award-winning DJ and producer opened up about a deeply personal experience that changed the course of his life.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Prince Kaybee revealed the death of his mother inspired his passion for health and fitness.

“My mother died in my arms. I came home one day and she was struggling to breathe and stand up. While waiting for the ambulance, I tried to resuscitate her, but she couldn’t wait any longer and died,” he said.

The musician said the experience forced him to re-evaluate his life and priorities.

Prince Kaybee posing with his bike at his Hipace cycle challenge launch at Rockets, Bryanston. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

“My mother had obesity-related illnesses. After her death, I made a decision right there that I needed to inspire people to lose weight.”

Prince Kaybee, who has become known for promoting a healthy lifestyle on social media, said his message is not about shaming people.

“No one is fat-shaming anyone, but you are better off carrying less weight through life. There will be kids you need to play with and goals you want to achieve. Above all, assess your life — you will be more capable of doing anything with less weight,” he said.

While cycling has become a major part of his life, Prince Kaybee said fans should not mistake it for a career change.

“I am not rebranding. Music will always be my first love. Every time I listen to a good song, people won’t believe me, but I cry. Music will always be there,” he said.

Prince Kaybee posing on his bike at his Hipace cycle challenge launch at Rockets, Bryanston. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The star also revealed he is preparing to release new music after completing the challenge.

“After my cycling journey, I will be dropping my first single on June 26, which could be part of my last album. It’s quite exciting, but the sound will be slightly different,” he said.

He admitted that while he feels mentally prepared for the demanding ride from Johannesburg to Durban, he remains uncertain about the physical challenge ahead.

“My physio will be travelling with us and the bikes in case we experience a mechanical issue. I am mentally ready, but physically I’m not sure because I’ve never done something like this before,” he said.

The musician has been joined by three other cyclists on the journey.

TshisaLIVE