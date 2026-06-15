Bullets, bodies and burnout: South Africa’s gun violence is destroying more than just lives

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South Africa records more than 30 firearm deaths every day, with experts warning that gun violence has become a public health emergency that can no longer be ignored. Stock photo.

More than 30 South Africans are shot dead every day. Those who survive often leave the emergency rooms with permanent disability, psychological trauma and little support. And many doctors and nurses treating them are quietly falling apart too.

Health experts are saying enough is enough. They argue that gun violence is both a crime problem and a public health emergency that has been ignored for far too long.

An editorial published in the South African Medical Journal says gun violence is crushing South Africa’s people, communities and health system and that the country simply has not done enough about it.

The editorial titled “Gun violence – South Africa’s neglected public health emergency”, was authored by Dean Peacock of the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) School of Public Health and the Global Coalition for the World Health Organization (WHO), Prof Pradeep Navsaria of Groote Schuur Hospital and UCT’s Faculty of Health Sciences and Claire Taylor of Gun Free South Africa.

The figures are sobering. According to police statistics for 2023/24, 27,621 people were murdered, more than six times the global average. Guns were behind nearly half of all murders between 2020 and 2025, up from less than a third five years ago.

President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged the problem during his 2026 state of the nation address, identifying alcohol and firearms as key drivers of violence and committing to stronger regulation. The experts say that the promise must now be kept.

“Firearm injury in South Africa is shaped not only by interpersonal conflict but also by commercial forces that influence availability, marketing and regulation,” said Peacock.

He pointed to the gun lobby’s role in resisting reform, arguing it has pushed two claims that court evidence has already rejected, that gun ownership is a constitutional right and that guns protect people from crime. The Constitutional Court has ruled that it is not.

Research has shown that victims in possession of a firearm were actually more likely to be fatally shot in South Africa.

It is mostly young men from marginalised communities who are dying. But guns are also tearing through the lives of women and children. Firearms are the most common mechanism used to kill women. In homes where there is abuse, a gun does not just threaten, it controls, he said.

Gunshot wounds are among the most severe trauma presentations in the public health system. The burden extends beyond acute care. — Dean Peacock of UCT's School of Public Health

Children who grow up around gun violence suffer lasting damage, including anxiety, trauma and difficulty concentrating at school.

“Children exposed to firearm violence experience elevated risks of post-traumatic stress symptoms, anxiety and impaired concentration.”

“The consequences of firearm violence extend far beyond emergency medical care,” said Peacock.

Surviving a gunshot wound is just the beginning of a long difficult road. “Gunshot wounds are among the most severe trauma presentations in the public health system. The burden extends beyond acute care,” said Peacock.

Many survivors are left with permanent physical injuries, mental health problems and no way to support themselves or their families. Whole communities already struggling to get by are pushed even further into hardship.

The healthcare workers trying to help are suffering too. Doctors, nurses and paramedics working in high-violence areas are burning out. Research shows they experience trauma of their own, struggle with substance use and leave their jobs at high rates. The crisis is slowly destroying the very people trying to fight it.

The experts say South Africa needs to completely rethink how it responds to gun violence. Patching people up in emergency rooms is not enough. What is needed is a full chain of care, from surgery and rehabilitation to mental health support and help reintegrating into the community alongside stronger laws and action on the deeper causes of violence.

Other countries have shown it can be done. In the Caribbean, Brazil and the US, hospitals have successfully combined trauma care with violence prevention. The authors say South Africa’s trauma centres are ready to do the same.

Practical steps could include:

developing and testing hospital-based violence intervention programme (HVIP) partnerships;

embedding HVIPs within trauma centres, making firearm injuries notifiable;

integrating firearm risk screening into domestic violence and mental health services; and

linking trauma care with community-based support to address root causes.

Navsaria said it was deeply worrying that gun violence barely features in South Africa’s major health plans. The national plans on gender-based violence and violence against children only mention firearms in passing. The national men’s health strategy does not mention firearms at all, something researchers have called a “wilful neglect of male violence as a public health priority”.

Navsaria said doctors and nurses were among the most trusted voices in society and must use that platform.

“Medical professionals can advocate for strengthened injury surveillance, integrate firearm risk assessment into domestic violence and mental healthcare, develop hospital-based violence intervention programmes, and contribute evidence during legislative deliberations,” he said.

South Africa has beaten this problem before. When the Firearms Control Act was introduced in 2000, gun murders, including the killing of women, dropped significantly over the following decade. But that progress unravelled when the law was poorly enforced and loopholes were exploited. Planned reforms to fix the act have still not been passed.

Taylor said all the evidence needed to act is already there.

“Reducing firearm-related mortality now depends on completing legislative reform, strengthening enforcement, integrating firearm risk reduction across health frameworks, and sustaining leadership from the medical profession,” she said.